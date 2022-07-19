Recent Heat Wave In Oklahoma Could Break Several Records

The Oklahoma Department of Transportation is testing new wrong-way signs on several I-40 exits to help alert drivers when they are going the wrong way. The system uses thermal cameras to help figure out when a vehicle enters a ramp in the wrong direction and then uses flashing lights to help get the driver’s attention.
Two Ukrainian families arrived in Oklahoma to begin new lives. Dozens of people greeted them Wednesday at the Tulsa International Airport, welcoming them to Oklahoma. One of the new arrivals expressed his excitement after entering the terminal, "I'm very excited and feeling good," he said. "Amazing, it's crazy, I can't believe it's happened."
A 6-year-old girl was among three Iowa family members fatally shot while camping in a state park, apparently killed by a man from Nebraska who later turned the gun on himself, police said. The victims from Cedar Falls, Iowa — identified in a statement by the Iowa Department of Public...
The Oklahoma Little League World Series team is preparing for Regionals and this year, the team is from Tulsa. The players are selected by local baseball pros. They've been practicing three days a week, all summer long for the big tournament. "It's a lot of practice. Once we've become a...
OKLAHOMA CITY — The extreme heat is a concern for fire crews across Oklahoma as they face a serious wildfire threat. A wildfire has burned thousands of acres over the past several days in Blaine County. Authorities also have issued a burn ban for 14 days in Major and...
SALT LAKE CITY — Some new research points to a collapse of Lake Mead and Lake Powell if neither the upper nor lower Colorado River Basin states sacrifice to cut water use. “If neither side blinks, and neither side were to seriously reduce its use, then the system will go to dead pool,” said the Director of Utah State University’s Center for Colorado River Studies, Dr. Jack Schmidt. Schmidt was among the authors of the peer-reviewed research.
Mother Nature pummels Nebraska with another round of severe weather. A Central Nebraska farmer says he’s assessing storm damage for the third time this growing season as Mother Nature has dealt another blow to producers. Clay Govier of Broken Bow says several corn fields have green snap after straight-line...
The Oklahoma State Department of Health is getting ready to roll out a new COVID-19 vaccine. Novavax, which was recently approved by the CDC, will be available here early next month, according to OSDH.
CENTERTON, Ark. — The dog days of summer can take a big bite out of your budget. That’s why power companies, like Carroll Electric, are advising their customers on ways to save. "The hotter it is outside the more electricity is going to be sold or consumed," said...
Jumping worms, which are native to Japan and Korea, arrived in the United States in the 1920s as fishing bait and as hitchhikers on imported plants and soils. Jumping worms first appeared in the Midwest in 2013 and have upended local gardens and lawns for several years turning rich soil into small crumbles ultimately depleting nutrients.
OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – As temperatures continue to climb, the race to become a millionaire is heating up. Tuesday’s Mega Millions jackpot has climbed to $555 million, which is estimated to be a cash value of about $317 million. If someone wins Tuesday’s jackpot, it will be the...
BENTONVILLE, Ark. — Richard Florida spoke to the Northwest Arkansas Council on Thursday warning of a "crisis of success" in the region. Data presented at the Northwest Arkansas Council's annual meeting shows that home prices in the past five years have increased 43% in Benton County and 47% in Washington County.
I have to admit I am not an Arkansas native, but since I have lived here for over 20 years. I have learned a few things about the Natural State and this fact is a little silly but kinda cool all at the same time. There are some silly named...
KANE COUNTY, Utah — A 34-year-old Arizona man is in custody following a Monday morning highspeed chase through Garfield and Kane counties. The Kane County Sheriff’s Office says Curtis E. Heisler, of Phoenix, was able to flee from police. He fled after being stopped by a deputy with the Garfield County Sheriff’s Office for running a stop sign. Heisler, another adult and two children were outside the car when Heisler was able to force his way past officers and into the car and fled.
Because of the rising cost of fuel, Alabama Power will be adjusting its monthly rate beginning in August, according to officials. According to officials, the typical residential customer bill will increase by approximately $6 a month to cover the higher cost of fuel. This price change is still below the national average, according to officials.
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) — The Southern Public Power District is sending a warning to customers after one of its work trucks was stolen. Officials tell Channel 8 everyone should be extra vigilant in case the thief tries to pose as an employee, to scam people in the area. SPPD...
OMAHA, Neb. — The University of Nebraska Medical Center has a new program, "On Track: Transforming Rural Diabetes Care and Education." The Diabetes Care Foundation of Nebraska pledged $7 million to fund it. Dr. Stephen Mohring is one of the physicians leading the 'On Track' program. He said diabetes...
PORTLAND, Ore. (KATU) — There is record-high inflation nationwide but not everything is increasing in price. The price of cannabis in Oregon took a nosedive over the past year and sales are also on a downward spiral. In July of last year, the price of a pound of marijuana...
(KTEN) — Oklahoma Gas and Electric and the Salvation Army are offering to help low-income customers with soaring summer utility bills. OG&E customers living in a county served by the Salvation Army of Ardmore who have proof of an unforeseen emergency may be eligible. The Lend-a-Hand program helps with...
