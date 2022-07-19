ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oklahoma State

Recent Heat Wave In Oklahoma Could Break Several Records

By News On 6
News On 6
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDangerous and possibly deadly heat is here to stay in Green Country....

News On 6

ODOT Tests New Wrong-Way Detection System

The Oklahoma Department of Transportation is testing new wrong-way signs on several I-40 exits to help alert drivers when they are going the wrong way. The system uses thermal cameras to help figure out when a vehicle enters a ramp in the wrong direction and then uses flashing lights to help get the driver’s attention.
HENRYETTA, OK
News On 6

Ukrainian Refugees Arrive In Oklahoma

Two Ukrainian families arrived in Oklahoma to begin new lives. Dozens of people greeted them Wednesday at the Tulsa International Airport, welcoming them to Oklahoma. One of the new arrivals expressed his excitement after entering the terminal, "I'm very excited and feeling good," he said. "Amazing, it's crazy, I can't believe it's happened."
OKLAHOMA STATE
News On 6

Girl, 6, Among 3 Fatally Shot In Tent At Iowa State Park

A 6-year-old girl was among three Iowa family members fatally shot while camping in a state park, apparently killed by a man from Nebraska who later turned the gun on himself, police said. The victims from Cedar Falls, Iowa — identified in a statement by the Iowa Department of Public...
CEDAR FALLS, IA
State
Oklahoma State
kslnewsradio.com

New research predicts Lake Powell, Lake Mead collapse if Colorado River Basin states don’t make sacrifices

SALT LAKE CITY — Some new research points to a collapse of Lake Mead and Lake Powell if neither the upper nor lower Colorado River Basin states sacrifice to cut water use. “If neither side blinks, and neither side were to seriously reduce its use, then the system will go to dead pool,” said the Director of Utah State University’s Center for Colorado River Studies, Dr. Jack Schmidt. Schmidt was among the authors of the peer-reviewed research.
COLORADO STATE
voiceofmuscatine.com

Mother Nature pummels Nebraska with another round of severe weather

Mother Nature pummels Nebraska with another round of severe weather. A Central Nebraska farmer says he’s assessing storm damage for the third time this growing season as Mother Nature has dealt another blow to producers. Clay Govier of Broken Bow says several corn fields have green snap after straight-line...
#Heat Indices#Heat Wave#This Heat#Green Country
Polarbear

Invasive snake-like ‘jumping worms’ are spreading in Oklahoma

Jumping worms, which are native to Japan and Korea, arrived in the United States in the 1920s as fishing bait and as hitchhikers on imported plants and soils. Jumping worms first appeared in the Midwest in 2013 and have upended local gardens and lawns for several years turning rich soil into small crumbles ultimately depleting nutrients.
OKLAHOMA STATE
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Environment
kslnewsradio.com

Arizona man in jail following highspeed chase in southern Utah

KANE COUNTY, Utah — A 34-year-old Arizona man is in custody following a Monday morning highspeed chase through Garfield and Kane counties. The Kane County Sheriff’s Office says Curtis E. Heisler, of Phoenix, was able to flee from police. He fled after being stopped by a deputy with the Garfield County Sheriff’s Office for running a stop sign. Heisler, another adult and two children were outside the car when Heisler was able to force his way past officers and into the car and fled.
KANE COUNTY, UT
Atmore Advance

Alabama Power announces rate change beginning in August

Because of the rising cost of fuel, Alabama Power will be adjusting its monthly rate beginning in August, according to officials. According to officials, the typical residential customer bill will increase by approximately $6 a month to cover the higher cost of fuel. This price change is still below the national average, according to officials.
ATMORE, AL
fox4beaumont.com

As demand for marijuana in Oregon plummets, so does the price

PORTLAND, Ore. (KATU) — There is record-high inflation nationwide but not everything is increasing in price. The price of cannabis in Oregon took a nosedive over the past year and sales are also on a downward spiral. In July of last year, the price of a pound of marijuana...
PORTLAND, OR
KTEN.com

Relief available for summer electric bills

(KTEN) — Oklahoma Gas and Electric and the Salvation Army are offering to help low-income customers with soaring summer utility bills. OG&E customers living in a county served by the Salvation Army of Ardmore who have proof of an unforeseen emergency may be eligible. The Lend-a-Hand program helps with...
ARDMORE, OK

