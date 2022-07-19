Recent Heat Wave In Oklahoma Could Break Several Records

KANE COUNTY, Utah — A 34-year-old Arizona man is in custody following a Monday morning highspeed chase through Garfield and Kane counties. The Kane County Sheriff’s Office says Curtis E. Heisler, of Phoenix, was able to flee from police. He fled after being stopped by a deputy with the Garfield County Sheriff’s Office for running a stop sign. Heisler, another adult and two children were outside the car when Heisler was able to force his way past officers and into the car and fled.

KANE COUNTY, UT ・ 5 DAYS AGO