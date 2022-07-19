ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New Brunswick, NJ

State Theatre New Jersey Announces Four Holiday Shows and Christmas in July Sale

(NEW BRUNSWICK, NJ) -- State Theatre New Jersey, fully renovated in 2021, announces a special Christmas in July Sale from Friday, July 22 through Sunday, July 31. During the State Theatre’s Christmas in July Sale, tickets for just added holiday shows are 20% off with promo code JOLLY20. Tickets can be...

