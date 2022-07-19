State Theatre New Jersey Announces Four Holiday Shows and Christmas in July Sale

(SUMMIT, NJ) -- Led by Founder and Artistic Director George Marriner Maull, The Discovery Orchestra makes a welcome return to the concert stage after a pandemic break for an exploration of French composer Camille Saint-Saëns epic masterwork Symphony No. 3 in C Minor (the “Organ” Symphony). The Summit, New Jersey-based orchestra, which has introduced millions around the world to the joys of listening to classical music, is offering free tickets to individuals and groups to the Sunday, September 18, concert, which will be taped for broadcast for its sixth national public television special. Featuring a 90-piece orchestra and taped at the Hauser Auditorium at the Pingry School in Basking Ridge, New Jersey, Discover Saint-Saëns’ “Organ” Symphony is projected to begin a three-year national distribution by American Public Television in May 2023.
