RZA’s continuing his legacy of pairing Hip Hop and love of martial arts with the release of RZA Presents: Bobby Digital and The Pit of Snakes soundtrack. Resurrecting his Bobby Digital alter-ego, the eight-song project from the Wu-Tang Clan founder merges Hip Hop, indie rock and soul to highlight the storyline of the graphic novel of the same name, written by Vasilis Lolos, Ryan O’Sullivan and RZA himself. The story follows Bobby Digital as he embraces his id, ego and superego while embarking on a quest to figure out the nature of his reality and himself.

