All in the family: Halos draft Dana brothers on Day 3
5 days ago
As the youngest of three baseball-playing brothers, Caden Dana has surely spent most of his life following in his older siblings’ footsteps. But on Tuesday, it was older brother Casey who found himself taking his younger brother’s lead. • Draft Tracker: Complete pick-by-pick coverage. One of the...
CHICAGO (AP) — Dylan Cease insisted simply trying to win and help the Chicago White Sox turn around a season that began with soaring expectations is enough motivation for him. As for not being selected for his first All-Star Game? “I’ll take any chip on my shoulder I get,” he said. Cease threw six innings in his third straight scoreless start, Leury García and AJ Pollock homered, and Chicago beat the Cleveland Guardians 6-3 on Sunday to salvage a four-game split.
Atlanta Braves outfielder Adam Duvall will have wrist surgery, according to manager Brian Snitker, and will reportedly miss the remainder of the 2022 season. Duvall, 33, exited in the third inning of a Saturday game against the Los Angeles Angels with wrist soreness. On Sunday morning, the Braves placed Duvall on the 10-day injured list with what the team called a sprained wrist.
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — Kris Bubic went seven strong innings, Hunter Dozier and MJ Melendez had late-inning RBIs and the Kansas City Royals beat Tampa Bay 4-2 on Sunday, winning a series against the Rays for the first time in five years. Dozier snapped a 2-all tie with two outs in the seventh when he singled off Brooks Raley (1-1) to score Whit Merrifield. Melendez added an insurance run with a double down the left-field line in the eighth. The Royals overcame the loss of Bobby Witt Jr. for their first series win against the Rays since 2017. They broke an 11-series losing streak to the American League East. Bubic (2-6) tied with a season high by pitching seven innings. He gave up two runs on four hits, walked three and struck out four.
The winds blew strong through Cooperstown, N.Y., on Sunday, with the threat of a thunderstorm looming. And so the ceremony on the grounds of the Clark Sports Center celebrating the National Baseball Hall of Fame’s Class of 2022 was slightly truncated, with the typical video tributes cut so that the speeches could be completed without being interrupted by rain.
BOSTON (AP) — Raimel Tapia had three hits and drove in four runs, giving him 10 RBIs for the series, and Vladimir Guerrero had four hits for the Toronto Blue Jays on Sunday as they pounded the bumbling Boston Red Sox 8-4 to complete a three-game sweep. Two days after Tapia had an inside-the-park grand slam in a record-setting 28-5 victory, he had a bases-loaded triple to spot Toronto to a 5-0 lead off top Boston prospect Brayan Bello (0-2) — one of five players in the Red Sox lineup who started the season in the minors. The Blue Jays also took advantage of three errors and a series of other blunders by Boston, which is just a half-game out of last place in the AL East. On the day David Ortiz was inducted into the Baseball Hall of Fame about a four-hour drive to the west, the Red Sox lost their fifth straight game, their ninth of the last 10 and 13th out of 16. Boston, which was a season-high 11 games above .500 on June 27, has not won a series against an AL East opponent in 12 tries this season.
COOPERSTOWN, N.Y. -- For David Ortiz, the stage was never too big. The spotlight was never too bright. The biggest situations were the ones he thrived in. His career was about moments as much as numbers. On Sunday, nearly six years after he took his final ferocious cut for the...
COOPERSTOWN, N.Y. -- When Irene Hodges was a little girl, she asked her father, “Do you think you will ever make it into the Hall of Fame?”. Irene was baffled by her father’s answer. She saw something different and told him how great he was on the diamond.
KANSAS CITY -- Bobby Witt Jr. left Sunday afternoon’s 4-2 win over the Rays with right hamstring tightness, the Royals announced, and he’s considered day to day as the club determines the injury's severity and the next steps for the shortstop. Witt poked an RBI single into right...
When Tony Oliva first arrived in Bloomington, Minn., in 1962 for a nine-game stint with the ballclub in September, he barely spoke a word of English, and the only feeling tethering him to any sense of home, more than a thousand miles away from his native Cuba, was the fact that the Twins gave him a chance to play -- and acclimate -- alongside several other Cuban players.
Minnie Miñoso always was a Hall of Fame person and a Hall of Fame gregarious character, as anyone who knew him for even the shortest amount of time would attest. But now he has the official Hall of Fame distinction to match as an iconic baseball player. Miñoso was...
At the start of the Negro Leagues Baseball Museum tour, there is a black and white photo of a young boy. He is lying on his stomach, chin in his hands, gazing at the camera with two baseball bats in front of him. We don’t know who he is, nor...
He grew up in Cooperstown. And on Sunday afternoon, more than 160 years after he originally moved there with his family as a 2-year-old, the man considered the greatest pioneer in Black baseball history returned to that village in upstate New York, if only in spirit. This time, he’ll stay...
OAKLAND – Despite carrying a .344 winning percentage at the All-Star break that ranked second-lowest in Oakland history, the A’s generated momentum with an impressive series victory over the first-place Astros to end the first half of the season, giving hope that the second half could provide better fortunes for this rebuilding squad.
PITTSBURGH -- As first pitch neared, PNC Park was inhospitable for baseball. The sky was dark, gray, ominous. Rain fell. Lightning struck. Players hid. The melancholic aura wouldn’t endure. The clouds had cleared. The tarp was removed. Toward evening’s end, the skyline was blanketed by a sunset of gold. For José Quintana, it was an apt metaphor.
ATLANTA -- Austin Riley was nearly overlooked for this year’s All-Star Game. But the Braves third baseman seems destined to draw plenty of attention, especially from MVP voters, over the remainder of this season. Riley backed Kyle Wright’s latest impressive effort and strengthened his MVP resume while helping the...
Gerrit Cole had labored through six sweltering innings in the Inner Harbor on Saturday, struggling to find a grip and regulate his breathing over more than 100 pitches to that point. He animatedly spoke on the visitors’ dugout bench; given the Yankees’ situation on multiple fronts, he wanted the ball for one more.
NEW YORK -- Is the present version of Manny Machado the same player who stormed to the front of the National League MVP race with a near-flawless start to his 2022 season?. If we're being honest, no, probably not. Since he sprained his left ankle five weeks ago in Denver,...
LOS ANGELES -- It hasn’t always been easy for the Dodgers. They’ve had to navigate through plenty of injuries to prominent players. Blake Treinen, their best reliever, has missed three months with a right shoulder injury. Walker Buehler, their staff ace coming into the season, will be sidelined until at least September with a right elbow injury.
Mickey Mantle. Chipper Jones. Eddie Murray. These three Hall of Famers are arguably the greatest switch-hitters of all time, but they’ve got nothing on Japanese high schooler Ko Yamaguchi. This savant from Japan is taking switch-hitting to a new extreme. He switches which side he hits after EACH pitch....
