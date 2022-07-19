ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tampa, FL

Florida has nearly 10% of all US monkeypox cases, CDC data shows

By Sam Sachs
CBS 42
CBS 42
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2DQbv1_0glOPHtC00

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — The Florida Department of Health confirmed nearly 200 cases of monkeypox in the state as of July 18. As the virus spreads, new cases have been confirmed in several Tampa Bay area counties.

The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s page tracking the monkeypox outbreak in the U.S. updates every day, Monday through Friday. In the most recently available data, through July 18, there were 1,972 cases of monkeypox/orthopoxvirus confirmed in the nation.

Lauren Morgan: Criminal (in)justice scholar, feminist, and World Games gold medalist

For Florida, the CDC had a reported 180 cases, but due to a reporting lag, the FDOH reported a higher number of cases. Florida itself reported a total of 180 cases on July 17, meaning the CDC data is roughly one day behind. Currently, FDOH reports 196 monkeypox cases in the state.

All told, as of July 18, Florida accounted for 9.93% of all monkeypox cases in the U.S., when factoring the state-reported total and the national total from the CDC.

Of the counties in the Tampa area that have cases confirmed, Pinellas has the most, at nine.

County Case Count as of July 17
Hillsborough 3
Pinellas 9
Polk 2
Sarasota 1
(Source: Florida Health Charts)

The distinction of having the most cases in the state so far belongs to Broward County, with 103 of the state’s overall 196 cases. Miami-Dade County has the next highest total by county, at 51 cases confirmed.

According to reporting by the Hill , the data’s biggest issue is a lack of testing.

In their past report, Leana Wen, a research professor of health policy and management at George Washington University as well as Baltimore’s former health commissioner, told The Hill the monkeypox outbreak felt similar to the earlier part of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Video of Alabama woman climbing through McDonald’s drive-thu window goes viral

“Probably the most significant one to me is the lack of testing. We saw during COVID that every case that was found was like the canary in the coal mine, that they really were just the tip of the iceberg,” Wen told the Hill. “And that was because there was such little testing available. Why haven’t we learned our lesson?”

Currently, New York and California remain the states with the most cases. New York has 521 cases, while California has 267, according to the CDC. In Florida, the state with the next highest number of cases, comparatively, is Illinois with its 200 cases.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to CBS 42.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
CBS 42

Alabama farmers markets celebrate ‘Sweet Grown Alabama Day’

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — Governor Ivey’s proclamation involving local farmers markets is officially instated and it’s been a full day of recognizing our local farmers. Farmers markets across the state were the place to be today as they celebrated what is now known as ‘Sweet grown Alabama Day.’ Local farmers and vendors showed off their […]
ALABAMA STATE
CBS 42

Alabama Hyundai supplier used child labor: Report

LUVERNE, Ala. (WKRG) — Reuters reports that SMART Alabama LLC, a Hyundai Motor Co. subsidiary that makes parts for the carmaker’s Montgomery-area assembly line, used children as young as 12 at its Luverne, Ala. plant. Reuters said they became aware of the case when a Guatemalan migrant girl living in nearby Enterprise disappeared in February. […]
LUVERNE, AL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Sarasota, FL
Tampa, FL
Health
State
California State
State
Florida State
Tampa, FL
Government
City
Tampa, FL
State
Illinois State
State
Alabama State
Local
Florida Health
Local
Florida Government
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Leana Wen
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cdc#Monkeypox#Tampa Bay Area#Fdoh#Hillsborough#Pinellas 9 Polk
CBS 42

Gov. Ivey celebrates new bio-friendly addition to Alabama cement company

RAGLAND, Ala. (WIAT) — The National Cement Company of Alabama is officially revamped. Company officials joined Governor Kay Ivey this morning for the groundbreaking of the plant’s new addition. The Ragland cement plant’s new production line is a rotary kiln that substitutes fossil fuels with alternative fuels coming from items like recycled woodchips and shredded […]
RAGLAND, AL
CBS 42

LifeSouth to give gift cards to Alabama blood donors through Monday

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — Alabama’s primary blood donation center is issuing an emergency need for blood donations. LifeSouth Community Blood Center is asking for donations of all blood types to ensure local hospitals have enough blood supply to help patients suffering from traumas, cancers, and chronic illnesses. The...
ALABAMA STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Public Health
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Department of Health
CBS 42

‘No one is listening’: Alabama Democrats respond to governor’s rejection of special session request to reconsider abortion law

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WIAT) — Alabama Democrats say they’ll have to find other ways to advocate for abortion rights policy after Gov. Kay Ivey rejected their request for a special session to reconsider Alabama’s abortion law. House Minority Leader Anthony Daniels sent a letter to the governor Tuesday, whose office later responded that a session wouldn’t […]
ALABAMA STATE
CBS 42

More than 49,000 Alabamians impacted by power outages

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — Severe weather across central Alabama has led to thousands of residents suffering from power outages. According to Alabama Power, there are 1,125 power outages at this time with 49,299 customers being impacted. Storms are expected to last throughout most of Thursday night. Stay with CBS...
ALABAMA STATE
CBS 42

CBS 42

49K+
Followers
11K+
Post
12M+
Views
ABOUT

"CBS 42 is dedicated to providing central Alabama with ""Local Coverage You Can Count On"" for local, traffic, severe weather, sports, and breaking news at https://www.cbs42.com/"

 https://www.cbs42.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy