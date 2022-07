Come out to the SNPJ Slovenian Farm in Kirtland for an afternoon of spiritual uplift and polka music as Father Norm Gajdzinski celebrates the always-popular Polka Mass, set to familiar polka and waltz tunes. “Father Norm Gajdzinski grew up with polka music and is the guest celebrant for this unique expression of faith, based upon Slovenian-American musical traditions,” they tell us. There will be sing-along sheets for full participation!

