That first Cup Series win is a monumental time in any NASCAR driver’s career. Some drivers go their entire stints in stock car racing without getting one. So, after Ryan Blaney raced to a hard-fought victory at the 2017 Pocono 400, the 23-year-old driver of the No. 21 Ford for Wood Brothers Racing celebrated like most drivers in his position would: He partied. Hard.

MOTORSPORTS ・ 2 DAYS AGO