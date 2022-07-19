ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Agriculture

GRAINS-Corn, soy futures end lower on U.S. crop prospects; wheat retreats

 5 days ago

CHICAGO, July 19 (Reuters) - U.S. corn futures fell more than 2% on Tuesday and soybeans also declined on optimism for sizable U.S. crops and some forecasts for rain next week, despite pockets of stress from hot and dry conditions, traders said. Wheat futures finished lower after a choppy...

GRAINS-Wheat falls 6% on Ukraine grain export deal; corn sags, soy rallies

(Updates with closing U.S. prices) By Julie Ingwersen CHICAGO, July 22 (Reuters) - U.S. wheat futures fell nearly 6% on Friday to their lowest level since February after Russia and Ukraine signed a landmark deal to reopen Ukrainian Black Sea ports for grain exports, traders said. Corn fell almost 2% on the news but soybean futures closed higher, rebounding from multi-month lows. Chicago Board of Trade September wheat settled down 47-1/4 cents at $7.59 per bushel after dipping to $7.54, the contract's lowest since Feb. 4. December corn ended down 9-1/4 cents at $5.64-1/4 a bushel while November soybeans rose 14-1/4 cents to finish at $13.15-3/4, bouncing after a dip to $12.88-1/2, a six-month low. The Russia-Ukraine accord, which crowned two months of talks brokered by the United Nations and Turkey, raised hopes that an international food crisis aggravated by the Russian invasion can be eased. Speaking at the signing ceremony in Istanbul, U.N. Secretary General Antonio Guterres said the deal opens the way to significant volumes of commercial food exports from three key Ukrainian ports – Odesa, Chernomorsk and Yuzhny. Ukraine and Russia are among the world's biggest grain exporters. Meanwhile, export demand for U.S. wheat has been slow, despite a plunge in futures. CBOT September wheat has tumbled more than $5 a bushel, or 41%, since mid-May. "There is business around on the break in price. But we are not getting any of it; we are still $40 a tonne over world values," said Terry Linn, analyst with Linn & Associates, a Chicago brokerage. Buyers from China purchased large volumes of Australian and French wheat this week, European traders said. CBOT corn faced additional pressure from improving weather in the U.S. Midwest that should bolster crop prospects. "Rain is expected across the Corn Belt over the next week, with the heaviest amounts expected in southern and eastern portions," space technology company Maxar said in a daily weather note. Soybeans bounced, although the benchmark November contract ended the week down 2%, reflecting better U.S. crop weather and weak domestic cash markets. "The big story in beans has been the cratering in the (cash) basis over the past couple of weeks," Linn said, noting that soy processors have slowed purchases of pricey old-crop soybeans, opting to wait for the autumn harvest of the 2022 crop. (Additional reporting by Sybille de La Hamaide in Paris, Naveen Thukral in Singapore and Michael Hogan in Hamburg; editing by David Evans, Kirsten Donovan and Marguerita Choy)
CHICAGO, IL
LIVESTOCK-Cattle futures end higher on firm beef prices, ahead of USDA data

CHICAGO, July 22 (Reuters) - Chicago Mercantile Exchange live cattle futures closed higher on Friday, supported by strong beef prices and positioning ahead of U.S. government reports released after the close of the market, traders said. CME August live cattle futures settled up 1.650 cents at 137.375 cents per lb...
CHICAGO, IL
TABLE-Russia sets grain export taxes for July 27-Aug 2

MOSCOW, July 23 (Reuters) - Russia has set out its grain export taxes for July 27-Aug 2, the agriculture ministry said. Wheat Barley Maize (Corn) July 27-Aug 2 - tax, roubles/tonne 4,951.7 3,002.6 2,923.4 - indicative price, $/tonne 388.2 321.0 319.0 July 20-26 - tax, roubles/tonne 5,984.9 4,413.7 3,144.9 - indicative price, $/tonne 386.8 332.9 303.0 July 13-19 - tax, roubles/tonne 5,558.9 3,775.9 3,075.1 - indicative price, $/tonne 401.6 340.7 323.0 July 6-12 - tax, roubles/tonne 4,635.0 3,337.6 2,196.4 - indicative price, $/tonne 404.4 352.5 322.0 June 29-July 5 - tax, $/tonne 146.1 117.5 88.7 - indicative price, $/tonne 404.0 352.5 311.8 Russia's agriculture ministry determines the size of the duty on a weekly basis, using price indicators reported by traders. (Reporting by Reuters)
AGRICULTURE
LIVESTOCK-Hog futures end mixed as cash markets lift front contract

CHICAGO, July 21 (Reuters) - Chicago Mercantile Exchange lean hog futures closed mixed on Thursday, with the front August contract gaining against back months as a heat wave in the Midwest and Plains helped support nearby cash hog prices, traders said. CME August lean hog futures settled up 1.425 cents...
CHICAGO, IL
USDA attache leaves India 2022/23 wheat crop estimate at 99 million T

July 21 (Reuters) - Following are selected highlights from a report issued by the U.S. Department of Agriculture's Foreign Agricultural Service (FAS) post in New Delhi:. "The weak southwest monsoon in first half of June 2022 slowed ongoing plantings of the kharif (fall harvested) season crops. Plantings will recover under adequate soil moisture conditions with the revival of monsoon starting the third week of June, along with expected normal precipitation in July. On July 6, India's Ministry of Commerce and Industry notified authorizing the export of wheat flour and other products ... only on the recommendation of Inter-Ministerial Committee on the Export of Wheat. Based on the domestic market supply situation, FAS New Delhi continues to estimate market year (MY) 2022/2023 wheat production at 99 million metric tons (MMT), exports at 6 MMT, and ending stocks at 8.5 MMT."
AGRICULTURE
Call for max working temperature cap after EU heatwave deaths

Trade unions called Monday for the European Commission to impose maximum temperature limits for outdoor workers, after three people died while on shift in Madrid during last week's withering heatwave.  In France, where there are currently no working temperature limits, 12 workers died due to heat exposure in 2020 alone, the union said.
ENVIRONMENT
Fertilizer cargo from Russia heads to U.S. as many worry about food shortages

HOUSTON/WASHINGTON, July 22 (Reuters) - A tanker carrying a liquid fertilizer product from Russia is about to arrive in the United States, sources and vessel tracking data showed in recent days, at a time of widespread worry that sky-high global fertilizer prices could lead to food shortages. President Joe Biden's...
AGRICULTURE
TABLE-French cereal crop progress for week to July 18

PARIS, July 22 (Reuters) - Below are latest weekly estimates from farm office FranceAgriMer on harvest progress and crop conditions for French cereals, covering week 28 ending July 18. Figures are percentages of the crop area. SOFT WHEAT HARVESTING Percent harvested Week 28 average in France 84 Week 27 2022 50 Week 28 2021 12 SOFT WHEAT CONDITIONS Very Poor Poor Fair Good Excellent Week 28 average in France 2 12 22 60 3 Week 27 2022 2 12 22 61 3 Week 28 2021 0 6 18 71 4 WINTER BARLEY HARVESTING Percent harvested Week 28 average in France 100 Week 27 2022 97 Week 28 2021 70 WINTER BARLEY Very Poor Poor Fair Good Excellent Week 28 average in France 2 11 25 59 3 Week 27 2022 2 11 25 59 3 Week 28 2021 1 6 19 70 4 DURUM HARVESTING Percent harvested Week 28 average in France 96 Week 27 2022 82 Week 28 2021 59 DURUM Very Poor Poor Fair Good Excellent Week 28 average in France 2 13 29 55 1 Week 27 2022 2 13 29 55 1 Week 28 2021 1 7 25 64 2 SPRING BARLEY HARVESTING Percent harvested Week 28 average in France 77 Week 27 2022 41 Week 28 2021 11 SPRING BARLEY CONDITIONS Very Poor Poor Fair Good Excellent Week 28 average in France 3 16 32 49 1 Week 27 2022 2 15 32 50 1 Week 28 2021 0 3 15 78 3 GRAIN MAIZE CONDITIONS Very Poor Poor Fair Good Excellent Week 28 average in France 1 6 19 68 7 Week 27 2022 0 3 13 75 8 Week 28 2021 0 1 9 81 9 (Reporting by Forrest Crellin; Editing by Edmund Blair)
AGRICULTURE
Corn futures hit near 8-month low, wheat drops over 2%

Chicago corn futures slid 1.1% on Friday, with the market falling to its lowest in almost eight months as forecasts of favourable U.S. weather eased global supply worries. Wheat fell more than 2% on expectations of higher supplies from the Black Sea region as Russia and Ukraine are due to sign a deal to open ports for grain shipments.
AGRICULTURE
Country
Egypt
WRAPUP 4-Ukraine works to resume grain exports despite Russian strike on Odesa

KYIV, July 24 (Reuters) - Ukraine pressed ahead on Sunday with efforts to restart grain exports from Black Sea ports after a missile attack on Odesa raised doubts whether Russia would honour a deal aimed at easing global food shortages caused by the war. President Volodymyr Zelenskiy denounced Saturday's strikes...
INDUSTRY
Lavrov offers reassurance over Russian grain supplies in Cairo visit

CAIRO, July 24 (Reuters) - Russia's Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov offered reassurances over Russian grain supplies to Egypt during a visit to Cairo on Sunday, amid uncertainty over a deal to resume Ukrainian exports from the Black Sea. Egypt is one of the world's top wheat importers and last year...
INDUSTRY
Why markets move

Markets can move for many different reasons. This simple concept of price change is predicated on the idea that when prices move higher, there are more buyers than sellers. That’s when buyers must bid higher to find sellers. The opposite can be said when prices drop. Sellers must lower...
MARKETS
QUOTES-Reaction to Ukraine, Russia grain export deal

July 22 (Reuters) - Russia and Ukraine signed a landmark deal on Friday to reopen Ukrainian Black Sea ports for grain exports, raising hopes that an international food crisis aggravated by the Russian invasion can be eased. MERCY CORPS CHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICER TJADA D'OYEN MCKENNA. "If respected and enacted in...
INDUSTRY
How to turn unproductive field areas into pollinator havens

Cattle and swine are typically the first animals that come to mind when it comes to livestock. Still, don’t overlook the Apis mellifera — better known as the honey bee — its “herd” is in danger. A free program available for farmers, acreage owners, cities, and parks offers a chance to help.
AGRICULTURE
WRAPUP 6-Ukraine, Russia set to sign deal to reopen grain export ports

* U.N., Turkey worked to broker Ukraine-Russia export deal. * Signing ceremony with Russia, Ukraine, U.N. at 1330 GMT. * Hopeful sign of progress toward easing global food crisis. * Ukraine's Zelenskiy: Potential to turn battlefield tide. By Ezgi Erkoyun and Max Hunder. ISTANBUL/KYIV, July 22 (Reuters) - Russia and...
INDUSTRY
Ukraine urges UN, Turkey to force to Russia comply with grain export agreements

KYIV, July 23 (Reuters) - Ukraine has called on the United Nations and Turkey to ensure that Russia fulfills its commitments under the agreement for a safe corridor for grain exports from Ukraine's Black Sea ports, the foreign ministry said on Saturday. Russian missiles hit infrastructure in Ukraine's port of...
ECONOMY

