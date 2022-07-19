ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Economy

Putin: Remaining curbs on Russia grain exports should be removed

Agriculture Online
 5 days ago

MOSCOW, July 20 (Reuters) - Russian President Vladimir Putin said on Wednesday that Russia was ready to...

www.agriculture.com

Agriculture Online

Ukraine and Russia: What you need to know right now

July 24 (Reuters) - Ukraine pressed ahead with efforts to restart grain exports from Odesa and other Black Sea ports after a missile attack that cast doubt over whether Russia would honour a deal aimed at easing global food shortages caused by the war. DIPLOMACY, ECONOMY. * President Volodymyr Zelenskiy...
POLITICS
Agriculture Online

WRAPUP 7-Ukraine works to resume grain exports, flags Russian strikes as risk

(Updates with strikes in Kherson region) * Russia confirms Odesa strike, says warship was hit. * Zelenskiy: attack shows Moscow can't be trusted on deal. * Zelenskiy's advisor: shipments will suffer if strikes continue. * Moscow, Kyiv had signed grain export deal on Friday. * Accord had sought to avert...
INDUSTRY
Agriculture Online

Lavrov offers reassurance over Russian grain supplies in Cairo visit

CAIRO, July 24 (Reuters) - Russia's Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov offered reassurances over Russian grain supplies to Egypt during a visit to Cairo on Sunday, amid uncertainty over a deal to resume Ukrainian exports from the Black Sea. Egypt is one of the world's top wheat importers and last year...
INDUSTRY
Agriculture Online

Russia says it hit military boat in Odesa port in Ukraine

MOSCOW, July 24 (Reuters) - Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said on Sunday that Russian forces had hit a Ukrainian military boat in the port of Odesa in Ukraine with high-precision missiles. The Ukrainian military had said Russian missiles hit the southern port on Saturday, threatening a deal signed...
MILITARY
Agriculture Online

Blinken says U.S. strongly condemns Russian missile attack against Odesa

WASHINGTON, July 23 (Reuters) - U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken said the United States strongly condemns the Russian missile attack on Saturday against Ukaine's port of Odesa and said Russia bears responsibility for deepening the world's food crisis. The attack "undermines work of the UN, Turkey and Ukraine to...
MILITARY
Agriculture Online

QUOTES-Reactions to Russia's strike on Ukraine's Odesa port

KYIV, July 23 (Reuters) - A Russian strike on Ukraine's Odesa port on Saturday has threatened a deal to aid grain exports and ease a global food crisis. "The Secretary-General (Antonio Guterres) unequivocally condemns reported strikes today in the Ukrainian port of Odesa. Yesterday, all parties made clear commitments on the global stage to ensure the safe movement of Ukrainian grain and related products to global markets. These products are desperately needed to address the global food crisis and ease the suffering of millions of people in need around the globe."
EUROPE
Agriculture Online

UPDATE 1-Ukraine says Russian missiles hit Black Sea port

KYIV, July 23 (Reuters) - Russian missiles hit infrastructure in Ukraine's port of Odesa on Saturday, a day after Russia and Ukraine signed a deal to reopen Black Sea ports to resume grain exports, the Ukrainian military said. "The enemy attacked the Odesa sea trade port with Kalibr cruise missiles;...
MILITARY
Agriculture Online

Ukraine urges UN, Turkey to force to Russia comply with grain export agreements

KYIV, July 23 (Reuters) - Ukraine has called on the United Nations and Turkey to ensure that Russia fulfills its commitments under the agreement for a safe corridor for grain exports from Ukraine's Black Sea ports, the foreign ministry said on Saturday. Russian missiles hit infrastructure in Ukraine's port of...
ECONOMY
Agriculture Online

TABLE-Russia sets grain export taxes for July 27-Aug 2

MOSCOW, July 23 (Reuters) - Russia has set out its grain export taxes for July 27-Aug 2, the agriculture ministry said. Wheat Barley Maize (Corn) July 27-Aug 2 - tax, roubles/tonne 4,951.7 3,002.6 2,923.4 - indicative price, $/tonne 388.2 321.0 319.0 July 20-26 - tax, roubles/tonne 5,984.9 4,413.7 3,144.9 - indicative price, $/tonne 386.8 332.9 303.0 July 13-19 - tax, roubles/tonne 5,558.9 3,775.9 3,075.1 - indicative price, $/tonne 401.6 340.7 323.0 July 6-12 - tax, roubles/tonne 4,635.0 3,337.6 2,196.4 - indicative price, $/tonne 404.4 352.5 322.0 June 29-July 5 - tax, $/tonne 146.1 117.5 88.7 - indicative price, $/tonne 404.0 352.5 311.8 Russia's agriculture ministry determines the size of the duty on a weekly basis, using price indicators reported by traders. (Reporting by Reuters)
AGRICULTURE
Agriculture Online

WRAPUP 3-U.S. pledges more military aid to Ukraine, peace seems far off

KYIV, July 23 (Reuters) - The United States promised more military support for Ukraine, including drones, and is doing preliminary work on whether to send fighter aircraft, as fighting raged on in the east, with the war about to enter its sixth month. Moscow and Kyiv signed a landmark deal...
MILITARY
Agriculture Online

GRAINS-Wheat falls 6% on Ukraine grain export deal; corn sags, soy rallies

(Updates with closing U.S. prices) By Julie Ingwersen CHICAGO, July 22 (Reuters) - U.S. wheat futures fell nearly 6% on Friday to their lowest level since February after Russia and Ukraine signed a landmark deal to reopen Ukrainian Black Sea ports for grain exports, traders said. Corn fell almost 2% on the news but soybean futures closed higher, rebounding from multi-month lows. Chicago Board of Trade September wheat settled down 47-1/4 cents at $7.59 per bushel after dipping to $7.54, the contract's lowest since Feb. 4. December corn ended down 9-1/4 cents at $5.64-1/4 a bushel while November soybeans rose 14-1/4 cents to finish at $13.15-3/4, bouncing after a dip to $12.88-1/2, a six-month low. The Russia-Ukraine accord, which crowned two months of talks brokered by the United Nations and Turkey, raised hopes that an international food crisis aggravated by the Russian invasion can be eased. Speaking at the signing ceremony in Istanbul, U.N. Secretary General Antonio Guterres said the deal opens the way to significant volumes of commercial food exports from three key Ukrainian ports – Odesa, Chernomorsk and Yuzhny. Ukraine and Russia are among the world's biggest grain exporters. Meanwhile, export demand for U.S. wheat has been slow, despite a plunge in futures. CBOT September wheat has tumbled more than $5 a bushel, or 41%, since mid-May. "There is business around on the break in price. But we are not getting any of it; we are still $40 a tonne over world values," said Terry Linn, analyst with Linn & Associates, a Chicago brokerage. Buyers from China purchased large volumes of Australian and French wheat this week, European traders said. CBOT corn faced additional pressure from improving weather in the U.S. Midwest that should bolster crop prospects. "Rain is expected across the Corn Belt over the next week, with the heaviest amounts expected in southern and eastern portions," space technology company Maxar said in a daily weather note. Soybeans bounced, although the benchmark November contract ended the week down 2%, reflecting better U.S. crop weather and weak domestic cash markets. "The big story in beans has been the cratering in the (cash) basis over the past couple of weeks," Linn said, noting that soy processors have slowed purchases of pricey old-crop soybeans, opting to wait for the autumn harvest of the 2022 crop. (Additional reporting by Sybille de La Hamaide in Paris, Naveen Thukral in Singapore and Michael Hogan in Hamburg; editing by David Evans, Kirsten Donovan and Marguerita Choy)
CHICAGO, IL
Agriculture Online

WRAPUP 14-Ukraine, Russia sign deal to reopen grain export ports as war rages on

(Adds Zelenskiy in WSJ rejecting early ceasefire, Italy's Draghi, fighter jets) * U.N., Turkey worked to broker Ukraine-Russia export deal. * Hopeful sign of progress toward easing global food crisis. * Russia says it 'won't take advantage' of de-mining of ports. * Russia, Ukraine sign deal as war rages on...
INDUSTRY

