COLUMBIA COUNTY, Ga. (WFXG)-The City Council of Harlem met tonight to discuss several important issues. But the most pressing, property taxes. This was the 2nd public hearing for the proposed 2022 property tax. There was little opposition to the proposed tax increase from those in attendance. City of Harlem Mayor, Roxanne Whitaker says it's because the public trusts her and the rest of the Harlem leaders with their money. "We need this because we have a 15% growth in our town so we need to supply people with the proper number of police men, firemen, public works and have money from repairs of streets and things like that..."

HARLEM, GA ・ 2 DAYS AGO