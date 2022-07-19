Alejandro Saavedra pleads guilty in Burnsville crash that killed 16-year-old Lakeville North student

Man pleads guilty to Burnsville crash that killed teenager 00:39

BURNSVILLE, Minn. -- Alejandro Saavedra , 21, of Farmington pleaded guilty on Tuesday for the April 9 death of 16-year-old Sydney Kohner .

Alejandro Jesus Saavedra (credit: Dakota Co. Jail)

Saavedra pleaded guilty to one count of criminal vehicular homicide and one count of criminal vehicular operation resulting in great bodily harm. Both are felony charges.

According to the criminal complaint, Burnsville police officers were responding to a noise complaint at the Best Western Inn on Nicollet Avenue when an officer observed three people get in a white Lexus and drive off at high speed.

During the chase, the Lexus struck a curb and a tire dislodged.

Officers say the Lexus missed a turn, continued straight off of eastbound Grand Avenue, and struck a concrete pillar of a USPS parking ramp. The engine compartment and engine block were crushed.

Responders found the driver, Saavedra, pinned in the driver's seat, conscious and alert. A 15-year-old girl and Kohner were found unconscious in the backseat. Kohner was declared dead at the scene due to her injuries.

(credit: Sydney Kohner)

The 15-year-old victim suffered multiple fractures as well as bleeding and swelling in her brain.

Saavedra told officers that he drank alcohol and used marijuana before driving. When police searched his hotel room, they recovered alcohol, controlled substances, and drug paraphernalia. Saavedra later admitted he used both alcohol and cocaine at the hotel.

According to court documents, Saavedra was previously convicted of misdemeanor DWI in 2018.

Kohner was a sophomore at Lakeville North High School.

Saavedra is scheduled to be sentenced on October 24.