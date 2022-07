The bracket and matchups for the Class B Area 6 American Legion seniors baseball tournament has been released. The double elimination tournament will run Friday (7/22) through Tuesday July 26 in Gothenburg. Broken Bow is the #2 seed in the tournament. The Bow seniors, 15-10 on the season, will open play against the #3 seed Gothenburg Friday night at 6 p.m. The Broken Bow / Gothenburg winner will get a day off on Saturday then play again Sunday while the loser will enter the elimination bracket and come back to play on Saturday. Holdrege is the #4 seed and will play the #5 seed McCook on Friday afternoon with the winner advancing out to play the top seed Minden on Saturday. The winner of the Area 6 tournament will qualify for the state tournament which begins July 30th in Broken Bow. If Broken Bow wins the tournament, the tournament runner-up will be the Area 6 representative as Broken Bow receives an automatic bid to the tournament as the host team.

BROKEN BOW, NE ・ 2 DAYS AGO