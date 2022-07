2nd Street Market is welcoming the addition of Brocato’s Pasta Company, a homemade pasta vendor. “It’s been many years since the Market had a homemade pasta vendor, so we were very excited when (owner) Jody (Miller) asked us about bringing his fresh pasta and sauces to the Dayton area,” said Lynda Suda, market manager. “The timing worked out perfectly, we had one more vendor space available, and he had just branched into selling his recipes packaged for people to enjoy at home.”

DAYTON, OH ・ 21 HOURS AGO