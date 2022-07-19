Barlow holds meeting with mayor of Lutsk, Ukraine

Frederick E. Shortsleeve, 85, of Fulton, passed away on Tuesday, July 19, 2022, at home surrounded by his family. Born in Fulton, he was a son to the late Frederick and Avis (Thorpe) Shortsleeve. Fred served in the US Navy from 1954-1958. After his military service, he worked as a maintenance mechanic for Anheuser-Busch for 17 years, helping convert the brewery from Schlitz to Anheuser-Busch with the millwright’s union. Fred was very mechanically inclined and enjoyed tinkering and working with metal. He will always be remembered for helping his neighbors with mowing and plowing their driveways, but he especially enjoyed spending time with his family. Fred was a member of Believer’s Chapel in Fulton, the NRA, and the Moose Lodge. He was predeceased by his wife, Dianne, his daughter, Cheryl Temple and his brother, Bobby.

FULTON, NY ・ 1 DAY AGO