Oswego County, NY

County COVID report: Reduce spread of COVID-19 to keep moving forward

oswegocountynewsnow.com
 5 days ago

OSWEGO COUNTY — The Oswego County Health Department reported that 174 residents tested positive for the COVID-19 virus from July 11 through July 17. This includes both lab-confirmed and at-home tests. The New York State Department of Health also reported another COVID-19-related death in Oswego County in the...

www.oswegocountynewsnow.com

oswegocountynewsnow.com

Riley Elementary needs ‘immediate repair’ to continue capital project

OSWEGO — Crews working on the capital project meant to renovate Oswego City schools have found concerning issues with water and sewage infrastructure, which school district administrators have said could pose “public safety” issues and necessitate immediate remediation. Construction crews have been working on phase 3A of...
OSWEGO, NY
spectrumlocalnews.com

Upstate NY farmer explains different types of eggs; how they're used by consumers

Christina Hudson Kohler has been working at her family egg farm, Hudson Egg Farms, for the last eight years although the farm started long before that. The original farm was started by Christina’s great-grandfather and his four sons as Manorcrest farms located in Camillus. The current location in Elbridge was started in the late 1980s by Christina’s father, Lee, and his brothers, Peter and Earl. Christina’s cousin, Chris, has since become a partner and now the farm is run by Christina, Chris, Lee and Christina’s mother assists as an accountant and HR manager. Christina’s brother also helps out on the farm which operates on 500 acres of land.
CAMILLUS, NY
weather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Watch issued for Allegany, Broome, Cattaraugus, Cayuga, Chautauqua, Chemung by NWS

Effective: 2022-07-24 14:30:00 EDT Expires: 2022-07-24 22:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Target Area: Allegany; Broome; Cattaraugus; Cayuga; Chautauqua; Chemung; Chenango; Cortland; Delaware; Franklin; Fulton; Hamilton; Herkimer; Jefferson; Lewis; Livingston; Madison; Monroe; Montgomery; Oneida; Onondaga; Ontario; Oswego; Otsego; Schoharie; Schuyler; Seneca; St. Lawrence; Steuben; Tioga; Tompkins; Wayne; Yates SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WATCH 498 IS IN EFFECT UNTIL 1000 PM EDT FOR THE FOLLOWING LOCATIONS NY . NEW YORK COUNTIES INCLUDED ARE ALLEGANY BROOME CATTARAUGUS CAYUGA CHAUTAUQUA CHEMUNG CHENANGO CORTLAND DELAWARE FRANKLIN FULTON HAMILTON HERKIMER JEFFERSON LEWIS LIVINGSTON MADISON MONROE MONTGOMERY ONEIDA ONONDAGA ONTARIO OSWEGO OTSEGO SCHOHARIE SCHUYLER SENECA ST. LAWRENCE STEUBEN TIOGA TOMPKINS WAYNE YATES
ALLEGANY COUNTY, NY
oswegocountynewsnow.com

New full-service restaurant coming to Fulton

FULTON — A new, full-service restaurant is coming to Fulton on South Second Street, across from Huhtamaki, as one of the city’s Downtown Revitalization Initiative (DRI) projects, Fulton Mayor Deana Michaels has announced. “The restaurant, at 371 S. 2nd St., tentatively scheduled to open in fall 2023, will...
FULTON, NY
informnny.com

UPDATE: Route 12 in Lewis County reopened

(UPDATE) — The northbound lane of Route 12 at Tiffany Road in Martinsburg was cleared of the crash and reopened at 9:05 a.m. on Thursday morning. LEWIS COUNTY, N.Y. (WWTI) — The northbound lane of Route 12 in Lewis County was closed to traffic on Thursday morning due to a crash involving an overturned tractor-trailer that occurred at 8:15 a.m.
Lori J. Beatty

Lori J. Beatty

Lori J. Beatty, 57, of Oswego passed away peacefully at University Hospital, Syracuse Thursday, July 21, after a brief illness. Lori was born in Oswego, NY, to the late Joseph and Betty (Lydic) Beatty. She was a lifetime resident of Oswego County and primarily of Oswego, NY, for over 20 years. Lori graduated from Oswego County Boces Licensed Practical Nursing Program. She formerly worked at Oswego Hospital, Oswego, and St. Joseph’s Hospital, Syracuse. Lori’s passion helping those with chronic pain, and she was a Facebook administrator of a Pain Management Support Group. Lori is survived by her two sisters: Debra L. (Larry) Johnson of Pulaski, NY, and Erin C. (Eric Radulski) Beatty of Rochester, NY; her two nieces: Cara S. Johnson of Syracuse, NY, and Sophie M. Radulski of Rochester, NY. There will be a Graveside Service with Burial for Lori and her mom: Betty will be held 11 a.m. Thursday, July 28, at Pulaski Village Cemetery, Pulaski. Family friend: James Ridgeway will officiate. The Sugar & Scanlon Funeral Home, 147 W. 4th St. Oswego, NY has care of the arrangements.
OSWEGO, NY
oswegocountynewsnow.com

Harborquest 2022 begins Monday, July 25

OSWEGO — The Palladium-Times is again proud to host the Harborquest treasure hunt beginning Monday, July 25, 2022. While we encourage all readers to participate in the fun of questing, we also urge all potential treasure hunters to consider their health, surroundings and fellow Harborquesters. This is a fun, free event for the Oswego community and in the spirit of friendly competition, we ask for everyone to take a deep breath and respect property and each other. Information on the prize package will appear next week in The Palladium-Times.
OSWEGO, NY
spectrumlocalnews.com

Shoppingtown Mall redevelopment one step closer with new contract

After years of court battles and fleeing tenants, a new chapter is one step closer to beginning for ShoppingTown Mall in DeWitt. A final contract is officially in place with OHB Redevelopment LLC. This will allow for the redevelopment of the former mall site to move forward. The contract calls...
ONONDAGA COUNTY, NY
localsyr.com

Bernie Mahoney, former city councilor and state assemblyman, dies at age 87

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Bernard Mahoney, a beloved community member, and longtime elected leader, passed away this week at the age of 87. Bernie Mahoney is the father of former Onondaga County Executive and SUNY ESF President Joanie Mahoney. A family spokesperson said Mahoney, who was surrounded by family,...
SYRACUSE, NY
uticaphoenix.net

Local News: Food Giveaway Event Helps Uticans Beat the Heat

Story and Pictures by Mark Ziobro | Managing Editor. Utica, NY — It was a blistering 90 degrees in Utica today, but that didn’t stop local groups from partnering and handing out free pizza and water to people in need. Musician G-Swiss partnered with The Rescue Mission and...

