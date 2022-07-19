County COVID report: Reduce spread of COVID-19 to keep moving forward

Lori J. Beatty, 57, of Oswego passed away peacefully at University Hospital, Syracuse Thursday, July 21, after a brief illness. Lori was born in Oswego, NY, to the late Joseph and Betty (Lydic) Beatty. She was a lifetime resident of Oswego County and primarily of Oswego, NY, for over 20 years. Lori graduated from Oswego County Boces Licensed Practical Nursing Program. She formerly worked at Oswego Hospital, Oswego, and St. Joseph’s Hospital, Syracuse. Lori’s passion helping those with chronic pain, and she was a Facebook administrator of a Pain Management Support Group. Lori is survived by her two sisters: Debra L. (Larry) Johnson of Pulaski, NY, and Erin C. (Eric Radulski) Beatty of Rochester, NY; her two nieces: Cara S. Johnson of Syracuse, NY, and Sophie M. Radulski of Rochester, NY. There will be a Graveside Service with Burial for Lori and her mom: Betty will be held 11 a.m. Thursday, July 28, at Pulaski Village Cemetery, Pulaski. Family friend: James Ridgeway will officiate. The Sugar & Scanlon Funeral Home, 147 W. 4th St. Oswego, NY has care of the arrangements.

OSWEGO, NY ・ 1 DAY AGO