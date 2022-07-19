ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oswego, NY

Three at SUNY Oswego earn Chancellor’s Award for Excellence in Professional Service

oswegocountynewsnow.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOSWEGO — For overall leadership and for addressing student and campus needs in many areas, three SUNY Oswego staff members have earned the 2022 SUNY Chancellor’s Award for Excellence in Professional Service. Receiving these high honors were Lisa Evaneski, Title IX coordinator; Joshua McKeown, associate provost for...

www.oswegocountynewsnow.com

oswegocountynewsnow.com

Pacesetter Award presented to Port of Oswego Authority

Members of the board of the Port of Oswego Authority (POA) and William Scriber, POA executive director, accepted the Robert J. Lewis Pacesetter Award at their July board meeting from Craig Middlebrook, deputy administrator, Great Lakes St. Lawrence Seaway Development Corporation, it was announced by Frances Enwright, chair of the Port’s board of directors. The Port of Oswego was one of six Great Lakes ports to receive this award in recognition of increased international cargo tonnage shipped through the Great Lakes St. Lawrence Seaway System. It is the third time they have received it in past four years. Middlebrook, far left, presents the award to Scriber, Enwright, board members Ranjit Dighe, secretary/treasurer, Dian Zeller, Connie Cosemento, vice chair; and Kitty Macey, board member. Missing from the photo was board member John Kares Smith. More than 237,000 jobs and $35 billion in economic activity are supported annually by movement of various cargoes on the Great Lakes St. Lawrence Seaway System.
OSWEGO, NY
oswegocountynewsnow.com

Edwin Winslow Clarke: Abolitionist and humanitarian

Editor’s note: This piece from Natalie J. Woodall starts the second series about Masons in Oswego. This series will focus on Masons who contributed to Oswego in some way. Edwin Winslow Clarke was 5 years old when he arrived in the tiny village of Oswego. Born on Sept. 10, 1801, in Pompey, New York, he was the son of Dr. Deodatus Clarke, one of the area’s first physicians, and Nancy Dunham.
OSWEGO, NY
oswegocountynewsnow.com

Lori J. Beatty

Lori J. Beatty, 57, of Oswego passed away peacefully at University Hospital, Syracuse Thursday, July 21, after a brief illness. Lori was born in Oswego, NY, to the late Joseph and Betty (Lydic) Beatty. She was a lifetime resident of Oswego County and primarily of Oswego, NY, for over 20 years. Lori graduated from Oswego County Boces Licensed Practical Nursing Program. She formerly worked at Oswego Hospital, Oswego, and St. Joseph’s Hospital, Syracuse. Lori’s passion helping those with chronic pain, and she was a Facebook administrator of a Pain Management Support Group. Lori is survived by her two sisters: Debra L. (Larry) Johnson of Pulaski, NY, and Erin C. (Eric Radulski) Beatty of Rochester, NY; her two nieces: Cara S. Johnson of Syracuse, NY, and Sophie M. Radulski of Rochester, NY. There will be a Graveside Service with Burial for Lori and her mom: Betty will be held 11 a.m. Thursday, July 28, at Pulaski Village Cemetery, Pulaski. Family friend: James Ridgeway will officiate. The Sugar & Scanlon Funeral Home, 147 W. 4th St. Oswego, NY has care of the arrangements.
OSWEGO, NY
oswegocountynewsnow.com

Riley Elementary needs ‘immediate repair’ to continue capital project

OSWEGO — Crews working on the capital project meant to renovate Oswego City schools have found concerning issues with water and sewage infrastructure, which school district administrators have said could pose “public safety” issues and necessitate immediate remediation. Construction crews have been working on phase 3A of...
OSWEGO, NY
oswegocountynewsnow.com

Oswego County providing free transportation to farmers’ markets

OSWEGO COUNTY — Oswego County is sponsoring free transportation through Oswego Public Transit to the farmers’ markets in Oswego, Fulton and Pulaski until the end of the market season. “The free transportation is actually sponsored by Oswego County completely,” said Heather Snow, the mobility manager for Oswego County....
OSWEGO COUNTY, NY
oswegocountynewsnow.com

Harborquest 2022 begins Monday, July 25

OSWEGO — The Palladium-Times is again proud to host the Harborquest treasure hunt beginning Monday, July 25, 2022. While we encourage all readers to participate in the fun of questing, we also urge all potential treasure hunters to consider their health, surroundings and fellow Harborquesters. This is a fun, free event for the Oswego community and in the spirit of friendly competition, we ask for everyone to take a deep breath and respect property and each other. Information on the prize package will appear next week in The Palladium-Times.
OSWEGO, NY
oswegocountynewsnow.com

Mainville excited for Division I challenge

FULTON — Being involved in NCAA Division I sports year-round while pursuing a degree at a prestigious school sounds like a difficult challenge. Recent G. Ray Bodley High School graduate Abby Mainville said she’s excited for that opportunity.
FULTON, NY
oswegocountynewsnow.com

LoCastro’s hard work pays off with Section III title

OSWEGO — Ethan LoCastro entered his senior year at Oswego High School with a goal: earn a spot at the NYSPHSAA State Championship Meet. “My main goal was trying to make it to the state meet,” he said. “I wasn’t able to have a chance last year, since it didn’t happen.”
OSWEGO, NY
Jennifer Knapp
oswegocountynewsnow.com

Judith I. Baldwin

Judith I. Baldwin, 67, of Oswego Town, passed away unexpectedly at home on Friday, July 22, 2022. Born in Utica, she was the daughter of the late Bernard and Janet (Rosenkranz) Fleisch.
OSWEGO, NY
oswegocountynewsnow.com

Frederick E. Shortsleeve

Frederick E. Shortsleeve, 85, of Fulton, passed away on Tuesday, July 19, 2022, at home surrounded by his family. Born in Fulton, he was a son to the late Frederick and Avis (Thorpe) Shortsleeve. Fred served in the US Navy from 1954-1958. After his military service, he worked as a maintenance mechanic for Anheuser-Busch for 17 years, helping convert the brewery from Schlitz to Anheuser-Busch with the millwright’s union. Fred was very mechanically inclined and enjoyed tinkering and working with metal. He will always be remembered for helping his neighbors with mowing and plowing their driveways, but he especially enjoyed spending time with his family. Fred was a member of Believer’s Chapel in Fulton, the NRA, and the Moose Lodge. He was predeceased by his wife, Dianne, his daughter, Cheryl Temple and his brother, Bobby.
FULTON, NY
oswegocountynewsnow.com

Big money on the line at Oswego Speedway Saturday

OSWEGO — The 35th annual “Mr. Novelis Supermodified” $10,000-to-win 75-lap race will highlight action Saturday at Oswego Speedway. The card will also include the $1,500-to-win “Mr. Pathfinder Bank SBS” 35-lap feature, and the $2,000-to-win “Mr. J&S Paving 350 Supers” 30-lap event.
OSWEGO, NY
oswegocountynewsnow.com

Richie Tobias Jr. returns for 50th NAPA Super DIRT Week with Clayton Racing

OSWEGO — Marking 30 years since his first Super DIRT Week championship, Richie “Toby” Tobias Jr. is climbing back behind the wheel of a Big-Block Modified for the 50th NAPA Auto Parts Super DIRT Week, being hosted by Oswego Speedway Oct. 3-9. The 1992 Super DIRT Week champion, from Lebanon, Pennsylvania, Tobias will pilot Dan Humes’ Clayton Racing Big-Block Modified for the entire week at Oswego Speedway, including the Past Champions Race Oct. 6 and the Billy Whittaker Cars 200 Oct. 9.
OSWEGO, NY
oswegocountynewsnow.com

McLaughlin looking to maintain momentum in Super DIRTcar Series

WEEDSPORT — Max McLaughlin’s win at Land of Legends Raceway in June did more than give him his first points-paying Super DIRTcar Series win. With Land of Legends having similar characteristics to the dirt-covered Oswego Speedway, he found a setup he’ll be confident in come October for the 50th running of NAPA Auto Parts Super DIRT Week and built momentum for an overall championship run.
WEEDSPORT, NY
oswegocountynewsnow.com

DIRTcar Modifieds to headline action at Fulton Speedway

FULTON — The Tracey Road Equipment DIRTcar Modifieds will headline racing action on Saturday at Fulton Speedway. Also on RFH’s Hide-A-Way Night, there will be features for the Dot Foods DIRTcar Sportsman, Billy Whittaker Cars & Trux Hobby Stocks, and the E&V Energy Novice Sportsman.
FULTON, NY

