ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Memphis, TN

After record year, Memphis Food & Wine Festival returns with hopes of being even bigger

By Jennifer Biggs
The Daily Memphian
The Daily Memphian
 1 day ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3MkvGx_0glOH56300

The 2022 Memphis Food and Wine Festival returns for the fifth time on Oct. 15, 2022, outside again at the Memphis Botanic Garden, with a roster of local and guest chefs set up on the grounds around the Radians Amphitheater.

“We are really excited about coming back again this year. We had a few hiccups because of COVID, but last year we had our biggest crowd ever with 3,000 people, and we’re hoping for even more this year,” said chef co-chairman Wally Joe, chef/owner of Acre Restaurant.

The festival started in 2016 after founding chef Jose Gutierrez of River Oaks Restaurant saw what Nashville was doing with the Music City Food & Wine Festival and wanted to bring it to Memphis.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=20iv5l_0glOH56300

Acre Restaurant owner/chef Wally Joe is the co-chairman of the 2022 Memphis Food and Wine Festival. (The Daily Memphian file)

He spent about two years talking with local folks and finally launched with internationally known chef Jean-Georges Vongerichten as the headliner. In 2017, it was Guy Savoy.

A series of chef dinners were held around town in 2018, the festival was back in full form in 2019, canceled because of COVID in 2020, and back again last year with the familiar, walk-around outdoor format that we’ll see again this year.

There will be more than 100 wines and about 38 chefs, familiar names along with new ones.

“We’re really excited about some new faces,” Joe said. “These aren’t guys you’d typically see at this kind of a festival, but ones who might be at South Beach or at the New York Food and Wine Festival.”

They are Michael Ginor, co-founder and co-owner of Hudson Valley Foie Gras; Guillermo Tellez-Cruz; and Shawn McClain.

“He (McClain) doesn’t normally even do festivals, but he’s a legend in the food industry. He’s won a James Beard award, and a little side note, he was also a Cosmopolitan most eligible bachelor of the month back in the 2000s,” Joe said.

“Guillermo Tellez-Cruz was Charlie Trotter’s right-hand man for years, opened (Trotter’s) restaurant in Cabo, in Vegas and worked with him in Chicago. He’s a legend in the business.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=25U28U_0glOH56300

Jose Gutierrez of River Oaks Restaurant (right) is co-chairing the 2022 Festival with Wally Joe (left). (Jennifer Biggs/The Daily Memphian)

It’s the relationships with Joe and Gutierrez that pull in the big names in the past and this year.

“Michael Ginor and I cooked together at a couple of events over the years,” Joe said. “He was at the first Beard dinner we ever had at K.C.’s, back in 1994, and Jose was there, too.”

This year the festival isn’t just food and wine; there will also be spirits:

On Thursday, Oct. 13, there’s the Trust Your Spirit Benefit event, hosted by Wild Turkey and featuring national ambassador Bruce Russell, grandson of master distiller Jimmy Russell. It’s ticketed separately and will be at Ridgeway Country Club, with food prepared by chef Valarie Hall.  That same night, Joe will host his annual dinner at Acre with guest chefs Gutierrez, McClain, Ginor and local pastry chef Franck Oysel; make reservations for that by calling the restaurant at 901-818-2273.

Local chefs at the festival include Joe and Gutierrez, Ben Smith of Tsunami, Ryan Trimm of 117 Prime and Erling Jensen of Erling Jensen: The Restaurant, Patrick Reilly of The Majestic Grille and more. Tickets, which are $250, along with the full chef lineup, are available at memphisfoodwinefestival.org .

The MFWF has donated more than $375,000 to local charities. This year the primary beneficiary is the Mid-South Food Bank, and a portion of proceeds will go to the James D. Eason Transplant Institute at Methodist Hospital.

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
BHG

This East Memphis Home Combines Current-Day Design and Inspiration from the Past

Beautiful memories live on—especially when they become the threads that weave through a home. That's what happened in this freshly built traditional house in East Memphis, Tennessee, where interiors explode in floral chintzes, undulating wallpapers, and jewel hues. Each element speaks to current-day design as it also nudges awake fond recollections of the homeowner's past, her beloved growing-up days of the 1970s.
MEMPHIS, TN
I Love Memphis

Happy National Hot Dog Day! Here's Where to Celebrate

Happy National Hot Dog Day! If you're looking for dogs in Memphis, here's a list! Got some to add? Leave 'em in the comments. - Elwood's Shack on Summer Avenue has one of the best hot dogs I've had in my life. The BBQ Slaw Dog is an all-beef hot dog topped with slightly spicy slaw made of purple cabbage, jalapeños, and blue cheese. Yes. Blue cheese. That's it pictured above in all its glory.
MEMPHIS, TN
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Memphis, TN
Government
Local
Tennessee Government
Memphis, TN
Society
City
Memphis, TN
Local
Tennessee Society
City
Nashville, TN
actionnews5.com

A tour inside Southland Casino’s new hotel rooms

WEST MEMPHIS, Ark. (WMC) - For the last several weekends, the newly-opened portion of hotel rooms at the renovated Southland Casino has been open to VIPs and rewards members. Now, Southland has opened its rooms to everyday gamers and visitors. The first 10 floors of the hotel are open, with...
MEMPHIS, TN
actionnews5.com

Best foods to eat during extreme temperatures

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A Memphis dietician is sharing some great family-friendly tips to make sure your you’re getting the nutrients you need during the hot summer months. Leslie Ely, dietician at Methodist Germantown Hospital, joined Action News 5′s Andrew Douglas at the digital desk to talk about what types of food you should be having more of during the summer months, along with some meal planning strategies.
MEMPHIS, TN
Mighty 990

National Talk Radio Magazine Features KWAM’s Tim Van Horn

The tables were turned (in a good way) for KWAM’s Tim Van Horn. Thanks to a growing a.m. drive audience with “Wake Up Memphis” and a frequent Guest Host spot on The Todd Starnes Show, national talk media’s leading trade publication Talkers has taken notice of Tim. Instead of asking all of the questions, Tim sat down and answered questions from the magazine’s Editor and Publisher, Michael Harrison.
MEMPHIS, TN
WREG

Young Dolph mural defaced in South Memphis

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A South Memphis mural dedicated to slain rapper Young Dolph was defaced overnight Thursday. The artist who created it did so at the request of Dolph’s family and was hoping to have it finished by his birthday next week. Young Dolph, whose real name was...
MEMPHIS, TN
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Guy Savoy
Person
Charlie Trotter
pethelpful.com

Viral Video of Famous Memphis 'Peabody Ducks' Boarding the Elevator Is Way Too Cute

Time to immediately book a ticket to Memphis because this is one hotel you don't want to miss! The Peabody is a hotel in Memphis, Tennessee, that gathers people from around the world. And not in a way you'd normally expect. It's not because of the beautiful rooms or cool amenities. It's because of ducks. Yes, ducks in a hotel! We didn't believe it until we watched this video but as it turns out it's a tradition that dates back to the 1930s!
MEMPHIS, TN
actionnews5.com

Anticipation grows for first FedEx Cup playoff event

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - It won’t be long until Memphis is the center of the golf world. After a fantastic British Open, there’s plenty of buzz around golf. That excitement is about to hop back across the pond from St. Andrews, Scotland and arrive at TPC Southwind for the FedEx St. Jude Championship, which is now just over three weeks away.
MEMPHIS, TN
actionnews5.com

Inflation affects the food banks in Olive Branch

DESOTO, Miss. (WMC) - As inflation continues to climb, places like Olive Branch Food Ministry are seeing an increase in people experiencing food insecurity. Sheila Sneed, who heads the Olive Branch Food Ministry 10, said they’ve seen a steady increase of people coming to their pantry every month this year.
OLIVE BRANCH, MS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Food Wine#Food And Wine#Food Industry#Local Life#Localevent#Acre Restaurant
brownsvilleradio.com

Joe and Pam Stephens sell Back Yard Barbecue

Backyard Barbecue owner Joe Stephens calls it, “A new beginning for an old pro.” Stephens says that on August 1, Earbie and Christy Williams will be the new owners of Back Yard BBQ and Charleston Catering. Stephens has owned the business for almost 22 years. Earbie Williams, Stephens...
HAYWOOD COUNTY, TN
actionnews5.com

Memphis twins compete on NBC’s ‘Dancing with Myself’

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Viewers of Tuesday’s season finale of NBC’s Dancing with Myself will get a double dose of Memphis. Jemarcus and Demarcus White, twins from the Bluff City, will be performing on the dance show. The White twins have taken a love and talent for dance...
MEMPHIS, TN
WREG

Pass It On: Relief for mom with no car A/C

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — COVID-19 put a real strain on the medical system.  Doctors, nurses, and even pharmacists have been pulling long hours. One pharmacy tech in Southaven is working hard to provide for her kids, but has some major obstacles to overcome. Jennifer King is a pharmacy technician in Southaven, MS. She’s a single mom […]
SOUTHAVEN, MS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Food Bank
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Festival
News Break
Politics
actionnews5.com

West Memphis housing development coming to Big River Landing East

WEST MEMPHIS. Ark. (WMC) - The Big River Landing East community is prepared for housing development. West Memphis is adding its first housing development in over 40 years. The community known as Big River Landing East will take the benefit of the housing development project, consisting of new amenities such as new carports, stained concrete floors, stainless steel appliances, vinyl windows and plank siding.
WEST MEMPHIS, AR
The Daily Memphian

The Daily Memphian

Memphis, TN
5K+
Followers
3K+
Post
793K+
Views
ABOUT

The Daily Memphian is the must-read, primary daily online publication for intelligent, in-depth journalism in the Memphis community. The Daily Memphian reports on critical news, holds political, business and community leaders accountable, and engages with and entertains its readers – all while seeking truth, acting with integrity, and never fearing stories simply because of their negative or positive attributes. Led by a seasoned team of veteran journalists, The Daily Memphian is of Memphis, not just in Memphis, and seeks to tell the stories of this city.

 https://www.dailymemphian.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy