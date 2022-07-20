After record year, Memphis Food & Wine Festival returns with hopes of being even bigger

The 2022 Memphis Food and Wine Festival returns for the fifth time on Oct. 15, 2022, outside again at the Memphis Botanic Garden, with a roster of local and guest chefs set up on the grounds around the Radians Amphitheater.

“We are really excited about coming back again this year. We had a few hiccups because of COVID, but last year we had our biggest crowd ever with 3,000 people, and we’re hoping for even more this year,” said chef co-chairman Wally Joe, chef/owner of Acre Restaurant.

The festival started in 2016 after founding chef Jose Gutierrez of River Oaks Restaurant saw what Nashville was doing with the Music City Food & Wine Festival and wanted to bring it to Memphis.

Acre Restaurant owner/chef Wally Joe is the co-chairman of the 2022 Memphis Food and Wine Festival. (The Daily Memphian file)

He spent about two years talking with local folks and finally launched with internationally known chef Jean-Georges Vongerichten as the headliner. In 2017, it was Guy Savoy.

A series of chef dinners were held around town in 2018, the festival was back in full form in 2019, canceled because of COVID in 2020, and back again last year with the familiar, walk-around outdoor format that we’ll see again this year.

There will be more than 100 wines and about 38 chefs, familiar names along with new ones.

“We’re really excited about some new faces,” Joe said. “These aren’t guys you’d typically see at this kind of a festival, but ones who might be at South Beach or at the New York Food and Wine Festival.”

They are Michael Ginor, co-founder and co-owner of Hudson Valley Foie Gras; Guillermo Tellez-Cruz; and Shawn McClain.

“He (McClain) doesn’t normally even do festivals, but he’s a legend in the food industry. He’s won a James Beard award, and a little side note, he was also a Cosmopolitan most eligible bachelor of the month back in the 2000s,” Joe said.

“Guillermo Tellez-Cruz was Charlie Trotter’s right-hand man for years, opened (Trotter’s) restaurant in Cabo, in Vegas and worked with him in Chicago. He’s a legend in the business.”

Jose Gutierrez of River Oaks Restaurant (right) is co-chairing the 2022 Festival with Wally Joe (left). (Jennifer Biggs/The Daily Memphian)

It’s the relationships with Joe and Gutierrez that pull in the big names in the past and this year.

“Michael Ginor and I cooked together at a couple of events over the years,” Joe said. “He was at the first Beard dinner we ever had at K.C.’s, back in 1994, and Jose was there, too.”

This year the festival isn’t just food and wine; there will also be spirits:

On Thursday, Oct. 13, there’s the Trust Your Spirit Benefit event, hosted by Wild Turkey and featuring national ambassador Bruce Russell, grandson of master distiller Jimmy Russell. It’s ticketed separately and will be at Ridgeway Country Club, with food prepared by chef Valarie Hall. That same night, Joe will host his annual dinner at Acre with guest chefs Gutierrez, McClain, Ginor and local pastry chef Franck Oysel; make reservations for that by calling the restaurant at 901-818-2273.

Local chefs at the festival include Joe and Gutierrez, Ben Smith of Tsunami, Ryan Trimm of 117 Prime and Erling Jensen of Erling Jensen: The Restaurant, Patrick Reilly of The Majestic Grille and more. Tickets, which are $250, along with the full chef lineup, are available at memphisfoodwinefestival.org .

The MFWF has donated more than $375,000 to local charities. This year the primary beneficiary is the Mid-South Food Bank, and a portion of proceeds will go to the James D. Eason Transplant Institute at Methodist Hospital.