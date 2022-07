Whether or not Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi (D-CA) travels to Taiwan in August is a major foreign policy issue. Indeed, the answer will tell us a great deal about who actually controls American foreign policy: Washington or Beijing. We will see whether Xi Jinping’s "wolf warrior" diplomacy, which caught the Biden administration off guard at its inception, will work for Beijing regarding Pelosi.

FOREIGN POLICY ・ 4 HOURS AGO