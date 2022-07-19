ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Seattle, WA

Director Clyde Petersen Digs Deep Into Earth in His New Documentary

By Dave Segal
The Stranger
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIt took almost three years longer than expected, but Northwest filmmaker and musician Clyde Petersen has finished Even Hell Has Its Heroes, a 108-minute documentary about the innovative Seattle rock group Earth. The world's inundated with docs about musicians, but Petersen's opus avoids overfamiliar tropes of the art form and captures...

www.thestranger.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
The Stranger

Inside Former Stranger Critic Emily Hall’s New Book

About a thousand years ago, I, Emily Hall, was The Stranger’s art critic—visual art, we called it, even as I lived by Arthur Danto’s conception of art as something for the mind as well as for the delectation of the eye, even at times more so. Never mind. Who was I to question The Stranger’s categories? Who was I indeed. Who did I think I was was something I was asked more than once in those years.
SEATTLE, WA
q13fox.com

Northern Lights put on dazzling show over Seattle area

SEATTLE - A solar storm sparked a brilliant display of the Northern Lights over the Seattle area early Tuesday morning. The northern horizon lit with a green glow just after midnight, occasionally punctuated by other green and purple pillars. The show lasted a little over an hour before quieting down.
SEATTLE, WA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Seattle, WA
Seattle, WA
Entertainment
State
Montana State
State
Washington State
Local
Washington Entertainment
KUOW

Why the Seattle Audubon Society will drop 'Audubon' from its name

A Seattle Audubon Society by any other name, would be just as birdy. That's partly the idea behind why the Seattle Audubon Society is dropping "Audubon" from its name, citing an uncomfortable history behind the man the organization is named after. “Knowing what we now know and hearing from community...
SEATTLE, WA
The Stranger

Seattle Sticker Patrol: The Great American Decline

Thanks Bear Balentine! To witness this empire’s decline, look no further than the Jan. 6 committee hearing from last night:. I really think socialites would make excellent organizers. Another Choe Dunk. He’s graduated from being just a “wet bitch” to a senior one. Sticker MVP of...
SEATTLE, WA
brewpublic.com

R-Day from Rainier Beer Returns in September 2022

The streets of Seattle’s Georgetown neighborhood will come alive on Saturday, September 24 when Rainier Beer returns with its R-Day! This day of beery fun will include the iconic Wild Rainiers, Barbeerian, and a host of other colorful characters as they all return to the streets of Georgetown for games and music to celebrate the legendary tradition of R-Day.
SEATTLE, WA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Errol Morris
Person
Kurt Cobain
Person
Dylan Carlson
myedmondsnews.com

Scene in Edmonds: Pig found

Sometimes doing a good deed will earn you $20 — and a chance to win $1,000. Edmonds Rotary Club member Brian Albright was walking his dog Kiko in Edmonds when he found a pig containing $20 — part of Peoples Bank’s “Pigs in Pictures” annual piggy bank treasure hunt.
EDMONDS, WA
seattleschild.com

Seafair 2022: Parades, hydros, Blue Angels and more

Editor’s note: Updated for Seafair 2022, when summer events have come back in all of their glory!. I’ve always loved Seafair, Seattle’s multilayered summer festival, from the time I sold Seafair pins as a 15-year-old. With eight official Seafair-sponsored events and dozens of Seafair Foundation-sanctioned community events in July and August, it’s a feast for all of the senses.
SEATTLE, WA
KJR 95.7 The Jet

Disease Ravaging Maple Trees Poses Threat To Humans

A disease is attacking maple trees in Northwest Washington, and it can be dangerous to humans, too, FOX 13 reports. A Washington State University researcher spotted Sooty Bark Disease at Franklin Park in Tacoma recently. The disease comes from Cryptostroma corticale, a fungus that's been in Pacific Northwest environments for 50 years or so, according to experts. The state Department of Natural Resources (DNR) says they were notified about the infected maple trees by the researcher.
TACOMA, WA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Documentary Film#Earth 2#Ambient Music#Gravity Of Earth#Movie Info#Local Life#Havingfun#Northwest
everout.com

Seattle Summer Bucket List: 11 Things Everyone Should Do At Least Once

To anyone who says it’s mid-July and summer’s almost over—no. Look outside. It has barely begun. That’s not how we do things here in the PNW, where summer hits its stride in late July and keeps rolling through September. That said, summer is short here: The Rainy Season starts pretty promptly and completely around the Autumn Equinox on September 22, so you’ve got about two months left to check all this stuff off your list. From good blackberry pickin’ spots to secret beaches, you’ve got your work cut out for you, so get crackin'.
SEATTLE, WA
KING-5

This downtown Snohomish bar also serves up something seriously sweet — pie

SNOHOMISH, Wash. — Located in historic downtwon Snohomish, Pie Dive Bar serves homemade pie and craft cocktails in a vintage space. They also serve beer, wine, and spirits. The creators behind Pie Dive Bar are Alyssa Kingsbery, an award-winning Food Network pie maker, and Hart Kingsbery, a Seattle country rock musician and bartender.
SNOHOMISH, WA
lynnwoodtimes.com

Local Eats Spotlight: Brooklyn Bros Pizzeria

New York City is over 2,500 miles away, but if you’re passing by one of Brooklyn Bros Pizzerias and think you smell the aroma of a classic New York slice, your nose isn’t deceiving you. Brooklyn Bro’s New York-style pies are the real deal. The first Brooklyn...
EVERETT, WA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Arts
NewsBreak
Movies
KING-5

Seattle has a new luxury shoe brand 👞

SEATTLE — A new luxury fashion shoe brand, Nafari Moda, was developed in Seattle during the pandemic. "We couldn't go anywhere it was locked down," recalled Nafari Moda co-founder, Maryam Nafari, on how her business started. "So, I started painting on my clothes, tried different things, and then started painting on my shoes."
SEATTLE, WA
westseattleblog.com

WEST SEATTLE PETS: Bernese Mountain Dog in your household?

TIME: 11:00 am – 1:00 pm. We are West Seattle residents, and the proud new owners of a Bernese Mountain Dog (Obi Wan – now 1 year old). We are noticing a lot of Berners when we go for walks! We would like to form a West Seattle BMD group for playdates and perhaps other events.
SEATTLE, WA
KING-5

The Mariners are burning up the field — What's Up This Week

One of our area's staple musical events is back! After two years, the Capitol Hill Block Party returns with more venues and acts than ever before. The festival runs Friday through Sunday in Seattle's Capitol Hill neighborhood. Come From Away / Now - Aug. 7 / 5th Avenue Theater. The...
SEATTLE, WA
The Stranger

There’s No Telling What You’ll Give and Get at This Neighborhood Free Stuff Swap

Who doesn’t like giving and getting free stuff? Cedar Park (up north, reachable on the 20, 75, and 522 bus lines) will host a neighborhood yard sale this weekend, but “sale” isn’t exactly the right word since it’s all a no-cost giveaway. Organizers have adopted an inclusive approach to “stuff,” which can include just about anything, from furniture to books to services like face-painting. If you don’t live in the area but have something free to offer, there will be hosted spots where you can hang out with your whatever-stuff; make arrangements ahead of time through the Facebook event page. (Please don’t drop your junk at strangers’ homes and then run away.) Volunteers are requested to help post flyers; grab a stack from an organizer or print your own. It’s a great opportunity to come together in the spirit of friendly neighborhood unity to destroy the capitalist swine for good.
SEATTLE, WA

Comments / 0

Community Policy