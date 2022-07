Evans Funeral Home announces the death of Mr. Charles “Charlie” Clifford Stephens, age 79 of Winder, Georgia (Ebenezer Community) who entered rest Thursday, July 21, 2022. Mr. Stephens was born in Buford, Georgia a son of the late Clifford James Stephens and the late Doris Greeson Stephens, and is also preceded by a son, Christopher Jay Stephens. Charlie served honorably in the Marines and is a Veteran of the Vietnam War. He was an avid sports fan and loved the Dawgs. It only seems fitting that the last Georgia football game he watched saw them capture their first National Championship in over 40 years. Most of all, however, Charlie loved his family. He was always so proud to tell everyone of his family’s accomplishments no matter how small they may have been. Anything his family accomplished was major in his eyes and he let anyone that would listen know about them. He will be truly missed.

WINDER, GA ・ 1 DAY AGO