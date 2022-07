DERIDDER, La. (KPLC) - The DeRidder Police Department is warning businesses and residents that they have seen a rise in the use and attempted use of fake money in the city. Prop bills labeled “for motion picture use only” have been used during private sales and at local businesses, according to police. They look genuine at a glance, so police advise looking closely at all bills before accepting them.

DERIDDER, LA ・ 2 DAYS AGO