ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chicago, IL

Rep. Jan Schakowsky arrested at abortion rights protest outside Supreme Court

By CBS Chicago
CBS Chicago
CBS Chicago
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4f67v9_0glOCeJo00

Rep. Jan Schakowsky arrested during abortion rights protest at Supreme Court 00:22

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Illinois Congresswoman Jan Schakosky and more than a dozen other Democratic members of Congress were arrested by Capitol Police on Tuesday afternoon, during an abortion rights protest outside the U.S. Supreme Court.

U.S. Capitol Police said they made a total of 35 arrests for crowding, obstructing or incommoding, which included 17 members of Congress. Protesters had perched themselves on First Street NE near the Capitol building, blocking the street. Capitol Police said they issued their standard three warnings before beginning the arrests.

Schakowsky tweeted a video clip of her being led away by a police officer, writing "Today, I am making good trouble. #bansoffourbodies ".

Abortion rights supporters — and those opposed to abortion rights — have been demonstrating near the Supreme Court since the court's decision to strike down abortion protections under Roe nearly a month ago. The court ruled that abortion is not a constitutional right.

Democrats are hoping to enshrine abortion access protections into law, but such a measure lacks support in the Senate under current rules.

In addition to Schakowsky, the members of Congress who were arrested included:

  • Katherine Clark of Massachusetts
  • Ayanna Pressley of Massachusetts
  • Barbara Lee of California
  • Jackie Speier of California
  • Sara Jacobs of California
  • Ilhan Omar of Minnesota
  • Bonnie Watson Coleman of New Jersey
  • Andy Levin of Michigan
  • Rashida Tlaib of Michigan
  • Madeline Dean of Pennsylvania
  • Cori Bush of Missouri
  • Carolyn Maloney of New York
  • Nydia Velazquez of New York
  • Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez of New York
  • Alma Adams of North Carolina
  • Veronica Escobar of Texas

Comments / 4

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
The Independent

Kamala Harris ripped for posting photo about abortion protests while doing ‘nothing’ after end of Roe

Vice-president Kamala Harris is being criticised as out of touch with the abortion rights fight after posting a photo of herself watching protests about the overturning of Roe v Wade on TV.On Friday, after a Supreme Court ruling overturned the landmark 1973 case establishing a constitutional right to an abortion, the vice-president shared a photo of herself watching abortion rights protests on CNN from aboard Air Force 2, the presidential jet.“I know there are women out there who are afraid,” she wrote on Twitter on Friday. “To those of you who feel alone and scared: I want you to...
CONGRESS & COURTS
Fox News

Al Franken erupts after Clarence Thomas says what Supreme Court should do after Roe v. Wade abortion decision

Former U.S. Senator Al Franken took to Twitter to criticize conservative justices on the U.S. Supreme Court following a majority decision to overturn Roe v. Wade. In a series of tweets, the embattled former Senator-turned-podcast host included a specific criticism of Justice Clarence Thomas, who opined the overturning of the abortion precedent should push his court to review other major cases as well.
CONGRESS & COURTS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Illinois Society
State
Minnesota State
Chicago, IL
Government
State
Missouri State
State
Texas State
State
Illinois State
Local
Illinois Government
Chicago, IL
Society
State
California State
City
Chicago, IL
State
Massachusetts State
The Independent

‘Never-Trumper’ pollster says more Republicans are prepared to turn away from ex-president amid Jan 6 hearings

Sarah Longwell did not try for even a moment to pretend she liked Donald Trump.A long-time GOP activist and political strategist, she opposed his nomination to be the Republican presidential candidate back in 2016, arguing that Trump and the things he represented were bad for her and bad for her party. For many years, she has worn the label “Never Trumper” with pride.Against the backdrop of the Jan 6 committee hearings, Longwell, who is in her 40s, claims an increasing number of Republicans are now ready to “move on” from the former president, and throw their support behind another candidate.And...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
The Atlantic

The Opening for Democrats on Abortion

This is an edition of The Atlantic Daily, a newsletter that guides you through the biggest stories of the day, helps you discover new ideas, and recommends the best in culture. Sign up for it here. House Democrats are rolling out a new strategy to protect civil rights post-Roe. Senate...
CONGRESS & COURTS
Elite Daily

AOC Was Down To Get Arrested For Abortion Rights

In the wake of the Supreme Court’s staggering June 24 decision to overturn Roe v. Wade, people all over the country are protesting against the dramatic rollback of reproductive rights in abortion-hostile states — including some of the nation’s most well-known politicians. On July 19, over a dozen Democratic members of Congress were arrested in front of the Supreme Court by Capitol Police during an abortion rights protest, and Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez’s reaction to getting arrested for abortion rights was absolutely everything.
PROTESTS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Ilhan Omar
Person
Ayanna Pressley
Person
Katherine Clark
Person
Jan Schakowsky
Person
Carolyn Maloney
Person
Andy Levin
Person
Veronica Escobar
Person
Jackie Speier
CBS Chicago

Highland Park mayor vows to continue fight to ban guns like one used in July 4 mass shooting

WASHINGTON, D.C. (CBS) -- The mayor of Highland Park has finished her second trip to Washington in the 17 days since the tragic 4th of July mass shooting. Before she left, she met with CBS 2's Tim McNicholas for a one-on-one interview about her fight on Capitol Hill, her community's efforts to heal, and a big meeting at the White House today. Nancy Rotering flew to Washington this week to make an impassioned plea to senators to ban guns like the one used in the parade shooting.Now that the Senate hearing where she made that plea is over, she said her work...
HIGHLAND PARK, IL
AOL Corp

Judge extends order blocking Kentucky abortion ban

A Kentucky order blocking an abortion ban was extended Friday, preventing a “trigger” law from taking effect and keeping the procedure legal in the state. The trigger law went into effect after the recent U.S. Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade last month. But Kentucky’s Jefferson Circuit Court Judge Mitch Perry suspended the ban with a June 30 temporary order.
KENTUCKY STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Abortion Rights#Abortion Issues#Abortion Law#Protest#Cbs Rrb#Democratic#Capitol Police#The U S Supreme Court#First Street Ne#The Supreme Court#Democrats#Senate
Washington Examiner

Abortion rights advocates steer clear of the term 'women'

A growing number of abortion rights advocates have shifted from calling the procedure a “women’s rights” issue to favor more gender-neutral terminology, a move that could alienate moderate Democrats. The abortion rights movement’s lexicon has changed to incorporate terms such as “pregnant people” and “people with a...
WOMEN'S HEALTH
The Independent

What abortion access looks like in every state after the Supreme Court strikes down Roe v Wade

The US Supreme Court has overturned key rulings enshrining abortion rights across the country, leaving states to determine whether to ban the procedure and force women to carry pregnancies to term.Without protections under the landmark 1973 ruling in Roe v Wade, roughly half of US states will move to immediately or quickly outlaw abortion, including 13 states with so-called “trigger” bans in place – laws designed to take effect without Roe.In the hours after the Supreme Court’s decision on 24 June, state officials across the US declared their anti-abortion laws were in effect. Others are expected to take effect...
CONGRESS & COURTS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Advocacy
NewsBreak
Protests
NewsBreak
Congress
NewsBreak
Democratic Party
NewsBreak
Capitol
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Congress & Courts
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
NewsBreak
Supreme Court
CBS Chicago

CBS Chicago

Chicago, IL
94K+
Followers
27K+
Post
39M+
Views
ABOUT

CBS 2 News bring you the latest news, sports, and weather in Chicago.

 https://chicago.cbslocal.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy