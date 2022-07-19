Rep. Jan Schakowsky arrested at abortion rights protest outside Supreme Court

Rep. Jan Schakowsky arrested during abortion rights protest at Supreme Court 00:22

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Illinois Congresswoman Jan Schakosky and more than a dozen other Democratic members of Congress were arrested by Capitol Police on Tuesday afternoon, during an abortion rights protest outside the U.S. Supreme Court.

U.S. Capitol Police said they made a total of 35 arrests for crowding, obstructing or incommoding, which included 17 members of Congress. Protesters had perched themselves on First Street NE near the Capitol building, blocking the street. Capitol Police said they issued their standard three warnings before beginning the arrests.

Schakowsky tweeted a video clip of her being led away by a police officer, writing "Today, I am making good trouble. #bansoffourbodies ".

Abortion rights supporters — and those opposed to abortion rights — have been demonstrating near the Supreme Court since the court's decision to strike down abortion protections under Roe nearly a month ago. The court ruled that abortion is not a constitutional right.

Democrats are hoping to enshrine abortion access protections into law, but such a measure lacks support in the Senate under current rules.

In addition to Schakowsky, the members of Congress who were arrested included: