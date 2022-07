FAIRLESS HILLS, Pa. (CBS) — In Bucks County, we have a bizarre theft to tell you about. Falls Township police say a man stole $5,000 worth of Rogaine from a BJ’s Wholesale Club in Fairless Hills. Police say you can see the Rogaine on his cart when he wheeled it out earlier this week. If you recognize this man, call the police.

FAIRLESS HILLS, PA ・ 23 HOURS AGO