Announcing Sifos' New 24-Port PowerSync Programmable Load Systems for 802.3at, 802.3bt

By Sifos Technologies, Inc.
OnTownMedia / OnSachem News
OnTownMedia / OnSachem News
 5 days ago
Sifos Technologies is excited to introduce an important new member to the PSA-3000 family of PowerSync Analyzers and Programmable Loads. The PSL-3424 is the first instrument platform from Sifos that provides simultaneous loading on up to 24x 4-Pair (802.3bt) PSE ports with power loading up to 100W per port....

IN THIS ARTICLE
#New Technologies#Sifos Technologies#Csa#Fcc
OnTownMedia / OnSachem News

OnTownMedia / OnSachem News

OnSachem.com, powered by OnTownMedia.com, serves as the trusted hyperlocal source of news, viewpoints, information, events and more for the 85,000 residents that call Sachem home on Long Island, New York. OnSachem.com serves Farmingville, Holbrook, Holtsville, Lake Ronkonkoma, and the Sachem portion of Lake Grove.

