Los Angeles, CA

Long All-Star Game drought at Dodger Stadium ends Tuesday

By City News Service
spectrumnews1.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLOS ANGELES (CNS) — Major League Baseball's All-Star Game will be played at Dodger Stadium Tuesday for the first time since 1980, and two years later than planned. Since the last time the All-Star Game was played at Dodger Stadium, the game has been played in 37 stadiums....

spectrumnews1.com

