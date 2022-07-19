ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cancer

Novel vaccine offers superior protection against Omicron variants

Science Daily
 3 days ago

Yale scientists have developed a novel Omicron-specific mRNA vaccine that offers superior immune protection against two viral subvariants than standard mRNA vaccines. The new vaccine, called Omnivax, increased neutralizing antibody response against the BA.1 and BA.2.12.1 Omicron subvariants in pre-immunized mice 19-fold and eight-fold, respectively, compared with standard mRNA vaccines. The...

www.sciencedaily.com

Phys.org

New key protection against COVID-19 found in saliva

The novel coronavirus (SARS-CoV-2) has spread around the world at an unprecedented rate, evading containment countermeasures. Understanding the mechanisms by which SARS-CoV-2 successfully evades the body's defense systems is essential to reduce the transmission of this virus. An Osaka Metropolitan University research group led by Associate Professor Misako Matsubara of...
SCIENCE
The Weather Channel

Existing COVID Booster Doses Offer Sufficient Protection Against Severe Disease Despite Evolving Omicron Strains: Study

Although Omicron sub-variants have evolved to evade antibody responses from the primary COVID-19 vaccine series, a new laboratory study suggests existing booster doses may elicit sufficient immune protection against severe disease from the highly transmissible strain. Omicron has dramatically diverged from the ancestral SARS-CoV-2 strain. It consists of several sublineages,...
MEDICAL SCIENCE
MedicalXpress

RNA modifications in mitochondria promote invasive spread of cancer

Mitochondria are the power plants of cells, and they contain their own genetic material and RNA molecules. Scientists from the German Cancer Research Center (Deutsches Krebsforschungszentrum, DKFZ) have now discovered that certain modifications in mitochondrial RNA boost the invasive spread of cancer cells by supporting protein synthesis in mitochondria. They have established that a specific gene expression signature correlating with high levels of mitochondrial RNA modifications is associated with metastasis and poor prognosis in patients with head and neck cancer. When the researchers blocked the responsible RNA modifying enzyme in cancer cells, the number of metastases was reduced. Certain antibiotics that suppress protein synthesis in mitochondria were also able to prevent the invasive spread of cancer cells in laboratory experiments. The results have now been published in the journal Nature.
CANCER
MedicalXpress

Another secret of fibromyalgia discovered in microbiome

Affecting up to four percent of the population and mostly women, fibromyalgia is a syndrome that causes pain, fatigue and cognitive issues. Poorly understood, the condition has no cure and is difficult to diagnose. Now, thanks to the work of a team of scientists from the Research Institute of the McGill University Health Centre (RI-MUHC), McGill University, Université de Montréal and the Institute for Pain Medicine at Rambam Health Care Campus in Haifa, Israel, there is hope on the horizon.
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
MedicalXpress

New fast test discriminates between cellular immunity to SARS-CoV-2 after vaccination or infection

A MedUni Vienna research team has developed a new blood test that indicates a person's status of cellular immunity to SARS-CoV-2 within just 48 hours. This test is particularly relevant for vulnerable patient groups, whose own antibody response is not meaningful. The test can even indicate whether immunity is the result of vaccination against SARS-CoV-2 or of survived infection. The study data were recently published in Allergy.
MEDICAL SCIENCE
Medical Daily

Scientists Develop New Omicron-Targeting Vaccine

A team of scientists from Yale recently developed a new COVID vaccine that offers superior immune protection against omicron variants. Dubbed Omnivax, the new vaccine reportedly increased neutralizing antibody response against the BA.1 and BA.2.12.1 omicron subvariants in pre-immunized mice 19-fold and eight-fold, respectively, when compared with the standard mRNA vaccines.
PHARMACEUTICALS
Nature.com

Neutralizing antibody activity against 21 SARS-CoV-2 variants in older adults vaccinated with BNT162b2

SARS-CoV-2 variants may threaten the effectiveness of vaccines and antivirals to mitigate serious COVID-19 disease. This is of most concern in clinically vulnerable groups such as older adults. We analysed 72 sera samples from 37 individuals, aged 70"“89"‰years, vaccinated with two doses of BNT162b2 (Pfizer"“BioNTech) 3"‰weeks apart, for neutralizing antibody responses to wildtype SARS-CoV-2. Between 3 and 20"‰weeks after the second vaccine dose, neutralizing antibody titres fell 4.9-fold to a median titre of 21.3 (neutralization dose 80%), with 21.6% of individuals having no detectable neutralizing antibodies at the later time point. Next, we examined neutralization of 21 distinct SARS-CoV-2 variant spike proteins with these sera, and confirmed substantial antigenic escape, especially for the Omicron (B.1.1.529, BA.1/BA.2), Beta (B.1.351), Delta (B.1.617.2), Theta (P.3), C.1.2 and B.1.638 spike variants. By combining pseudotype neutralization with specific receptor-binding domain (RBD) enzyme-linked immunosorbent assays, we showed that changes to position 484 in the spike RBD were mainly responsible for SARS-CoV-2 neutralizing antibody escape. Nineteen sera from the same individuals boosted with a third dose of BNT162b2 contained higher neutralizing antibody titres, providing cross-protection against Omicron BA.1 and BA.2. Despite SARS-CoV-2 immunity waning over time in older adults, booster vaccines can elicit broad neutralizing antibodies against a large number of SARS-CoV-2 variants in this clinically vulnerable cohort.
HEALTH
UPI News

Less expensive treatment may be best for diabetic eye disease

An off-brand medication for diabetic macular edema might prove just as effective in early treatment as its more expensive alternative, potentially saving patients thousands of dollars, new research suggests. The vision condition is a common complication of poorly controlled diabetes, which can damage blood vessels at the back of the...
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
MedicalXpress

Study suggests SARS-CoV-2 virus enters the brain by using cells in the nose to make nanotube tunnels

A team of researchers at Institut Pasteur reports evidence that suggests the SARS-CoV-2 virus is able to enter the brain by using nose cells to make nanotube tunnels. In their paper published in the journal Science Advances, the group describes their study of the virus behavior when infecting certain types of cells and using high-powered microscopes to study its movement.
SCIENCE
verywellhealth.com

What Is Creutzfeldt-Jakob Disease?

Creutzfeldt-Jakob disease (CJD) is a rare, fatal neurodegenerative disease that’s caused by a harmful prion, which is a type of misshapen protein particle causing normal proteins in the brain to fold. The disease can be transmitted through contaminated nerve tissue. It can also be hereditary, but most cases are believed to be sporadic and occur without a traceable cause.
CANCER
Science Daily

Novel gene therapy could reduce bleeding risk for haemophilia patients

A single gene therapy injection could dramatically reduce the bleeding risk faced by people with haemophilia B, finds a study involving UCL researchers. For the paper, published in the New England Journal of Medicine, experts from UCL, Royal Free Hospital and biotechnology company Freeline Therapeutics trialled and continue to evaluate a new type of adeno-associated virus (AAV) gene therapy candidate, called FLT180a, to treat severe and moderately severe cases of the condition.
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
Science Daily

How vaccine-related fears affect the flu shot experience

A novel long-term study of how vaccine-related fears influence flu shot outcomes has found that these fears not only reduce vaccination, but also fuel symptoms of dizziness and lightheadedness at the time of the injection. These fears can have such a hold on some people that they may get a...
PUBLIC HEALTH
MedicalXpress

Study shows that the amino acid taurine could be used in anti-aging therapy

When our cells process the oxygen we breathe and the food we eat every day in order to survive, they generate potentially toxic by-products popularly known as "free radicals." Some of these molecules perform functions essential to the organism, but if there are too many of them the cells' internal structures can be damaged, preventing the cells from functioning properly and potentially leading to chronic disease. This process is called oxidative stress.
SCIENCE
Science Daily

Protective T cells remain 20 months after COVID-19, study finds

Patients infected with SARS-CoV-2 develop protective immune responses, mediated by virus-specific T cells and antibodies, shortly after the infection. There is concern, however, that immunity does not persist over time, which may translate into severe COVID-19 upon re-infection. In the July, 12 issue of Proceedings of the National Academy of...
MEDICAL SCIENCE
Nature.com

Nasal-spraying Bacillus spores as an effective symptomatic treatment for children with acute respiratory syncytial virus infection

Respiratory syncytial virus (RSV) is aÂ leading cause of Acute Respiratory Tract Infections (ARTIs)Â in young children. However, there is currently no vaccine or treatment available for children. Here, we demonstrated that nasal-spraying probiotics containingÂ 5 billion of Bacillus spores (LiveSpo Navax) is an effective symptomatic treatment in a 6-day randomized controlled clinical study for RSV-infected children (n"‰="‰40"“46/group). Navax treatment resulted in 1-day faster recovery-time and 10"“50% better efficacy in relieving ARTI symptoms. At day 3, RSV load and level of pro-inflammatory cytokines in nasopharyngeal samples was reduced by 630 folds and 2.7"“12.7 folds respectively. This showed 53-fold and 1.8"“3.6-fold more effective than those in the control-standard of care-group. In summary, nasal-spraying Bacillus spores can rapidly and effectively relieve symptoms of RSV-induced ARTIs while exhibit strong impacts in reducing viral load and inflammation. Our nasal-spraying probiotics may provide a basis for simple-to-use, low-cost, and effective treatment against viral infection in general.
HEALTH
Science Daily

Study shows widespread mislabeling of CBD content occurs for over-the-counter products

In a new study, Johns Hopkins Medicine researchers tested more than 100 topical cannabidiol (CBD) products available online and at retail stores, and found significant evidence of inaccurate and misleading labeling of CBD content. The study also revealed that some of these nonprescription products contained amounts of delta-9-tetrahydrocannabinol (THC), the main active ingredient in cannabis that can cause a "high," including some products that claimed to be free of THC.
BALTIMORE, MD
MedicalXpress

Preclinical study: Antibiotics affect male and female gut microbiomes differently

In a new study, researchers at Cedars-Sinai found that antibiotics have sex-specific effects on the gut microbiome makeup of male and female laboratory rats. The findings, published in the journal Frontiers in Microbiology, could have implications for using the drugs in humans to treat or prevent bacterial infection. "We found...
SCIENCE
Science Daily

Pharmacist-based deprescribing successfully reduced older adults' exposure to anticholinergic drugs

Anticholinergics, a class of drugs frequently prescribed for depression, urinary incontinence and many other conditions common in older adults, affect the brain by blocking acetylcholine, a nervous system neurotransmitter which influences memory, alertness and planning skills.A new study from Regenstrief Institute, Purdue University College of Pharmacy and Indiana University School of Medicine researchers has found that using pharmacists as deprescribing care coordinators decreased prescription of anticholinergics by 73 percent and reduced cumulative use of these drugs by as much as 70 percent.
HEALTH

