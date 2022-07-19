ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Science

Scientists reveal genetic architecture underlying alcohol, cigarette abuse

Science Daily
 3 days ago

Have you ever wondered why one person can smoke cigarettes for a year and easily quit, while another person will become addicted for life? Why can't some people help themselves from abusing alcohol and others can take it or leave it? One reason is a person's genetic proclivity to abuse substances....

