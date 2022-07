Nola Reed passed from this life into the presence of Christ Jesus on July 15, 2022. Nola was a woman who loved her family and they loved her. She loved fishing and was a fan of cowboy movies. Wheel of Fortune and Jeopardy were shows that she loved to watch. She loved spending time with the family playing dice and cards at the table. She loved her family and wanted to make sure they were happy. She would call every couple of days because she wanted to make sure that they were ok, and she would tell them “I’m ok.”

TURLOCK, CA ・ 3 DAYS AGO