PHOTOS: Former Buffs in the NBA summer league

By Jack Carlough
 5 days ago
The 2022 Las Vegas Summer League wrapped on Sunday with a pair of former Colorado Buffaloes — Jabari Walker and George King — winning it all with the Portland Trail Blazers.

Also playing in the league were McKinley Wright IV (Phoenix Suns), D’Shawn Schwartz (New York Knicks), Tyler Bey (Philadelphia 76ers) and Jeriah Horne (Sacramento Kings). It is, however, yet to be seen how many of those forever Buffs will get NBA playing time.

But especially with Spencer Dinwiddie and Derrick White, who both impressed in the NBA playoffs, Colorado has quite the group of young talent playing in the pros.

Check out the best pictures from the Buffs’ presence in the summer league:

NBA: Summer League-Championship Game-Portland Trail Blazers at New York Knicks

© R. Sylvanie-USA TODAY Sports

NBA: Summer League-Championship Game-Portland Trail Blazers at New York Knicks

© R. Sylvanie-USA TODAY Sports

© R. Sylvanie-USA TODAY Sports

© R. Sylvanie-USA TODAY Sports

© R. Sylvanie-USA TODAY Sports

© R. Sylvanie-USA TODAY Sports

© R. Sylvanie-USA TODAY Sports

© R. Sylvanie-USA TODAY Sports

© (Photo by Ethan Miller/Getty Images)

© Stephen R. Sylvanie-USA TODAY Sports

© Stephen R. Sylvanie-USA TODAY Sports

© Stephen R. Sylvanie-USA TODAY Sports

© AP Photo/John Locher

2022 NBA Summer League - New Orleans Pelicans v Portland Trail Blazers

© Photo by Ethan Miller/Getty Images

