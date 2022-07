BUCYRUS — Three years ago, I ventured into the world of “gambling” on horses at the Crawford County Fair. I did so virtually, wanting to see how the uneducated might come out without actually risking any money. My strategy was as varied as it was whimsical — the names of horses, their owners, reminders of old rock songs, total winnings, et cetera.

CRAWFORD COUNTY, OH ・ 1 DAY AGO