ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Windsor, NC

Living Local: Windsor and treehouses

WNCT
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOur Living Local series continues with a trip...

www.wnct.com

Comments / 0

Related
WTKR News 3

4-day NC Watermelon Festival returns for its 37th year in Hertford County

HERTFORD COUNTY, N.C. - The 37th annual N.C. Watermelon Festival is returning the first week in August in Murfreesboro. The four-day festival takes place from August 3 until August 6. Organizers say it will be filled with live entertainment with street dances each night, a food court and craft market, the state's largest agricultural parade, amusement rides and games, and a fantastic fireworks show.
HERTFORD COUNTY, NC
WNCT

Greenville citizens are looking to hit the Mega Millions Lottery

WNCT's Kim Wooten interviews local citizens about playing the Mega Millions Lottery. Greenville citizens are looking to hit the Mega Millions …. Beloved monarch butterflies now listed as endangered. Living Local: Morehead City and Alive at 5. K9 Law and Order seminar hosts 40 teams for training. ECU professor, infectious...
GREENVILLE, NC
WNCT

Report: New Bern, Greenville are top places to move

NEW BERN, N.C. (WNCT) — New Bern and Greenville are looking really popular to out-of-towners. In a new report released by MoveBuddha.com, they analyze which cities are attracting the highest proportions of moves in 2022. Since the start of the year, Greenville is still attracting higher proportions of people moving in than out.
NEW BERN, NC
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Windsor, NC
County
Bertie County, NC
WRAL News

One dies in Rocky Mount home fire

Rocky Mount, N.C. — One person died in a mobile home fire in Rocky Mount on Saturday. Rocky Mount firefighters responded to the home on Cliff Lane just after 4:30 p.m. and saw flames billowing from the roof. Flames were also coming through two windows located in the middle of the structure.
ROCKY MOUNT, NC
WNCT

Nash County man celebrates $1.4M jackpot win

RALEIGH, N.C. – Sherman Reedy of Rocky Mount tried his luck on a Cash 5 ticket and won big – celebrating a $1,432,942 jackpot win. Reedy’s win became the 9th largest jackpot in the history of the Cash 5 game. He bought his lucky $1 ticket for Monday’s drawing from the Circle K on Sunset Avenue in Rocky Mount.
NASH COUNTY, NC
WNCT

Hedgepeth family still optimistic despite setbacks

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — The Carnie Hedgepeth family remains optimistic about his progress despite some recent setbacks. In a Facebook post on Saturday, the family said Hedgepeth, the Beaufort County Emergency Services director, hasn’t spoken but “continues to open his eyes often, and for longer periods of time. He has also had several instances in which he moved his lips and mouth as if he were trying to speak.”
BEAUFORT COUNTY, NC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Treehouses
WITN

Pitt Street Brewery holds ribbon cutting for new Washington location

WASHINGTON, N.C. (WITN) -People gathered Friday along the Washington waterfront for the ribbon cutting for Pitt Street Brewery on the Pamlico. The ceremony was held as a way to welcome the company to a Washington community that is thriving in the brewing industry. Brianna Long, General Manager for Pitt Street...
WASHINGTON, NC
WRAL News

One dies from Nash County crash

Middlesex, N.C. — One person died in a single-vehicle crash on Claude Lewis Road in Middlesex on Saturday morning. The WRAL Breaking News Tracker arrived on scene around 1 a.m. to find the badly damaged vehicle about 20 feet from the road. WRAL News is working to learn more...
MIDDLESEX, NC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Tourism
Veronica Charnell Media

Greenville Event Update: Koinonia Christian Center Songs of the Church Live Recording

Photo Courtesy of Koinonia Christian CenterKoinonia Christian Center. If you were unable to get a ticket you can enjoy the event from the Journey. On Friday, July 22nd at 7:00 PM, Koinonia Christian Center will be having a Songs of Church Live Recording. Currently, the event is sold out but everyone is welcome to enjoy the event from the Journey Building. Bishop Rosie O’Neal said, “ Hymns are God-centered and call our attention upward; they turn our anxieties to praise and our questions to certainties. We don't sing hymns for tradition's sake, we use them to declare the undeniable truth that Christ is still alive and his power transcends culture and time”.
GREENVILLE, NC
WITN

Juveniles charged after fire at Rocky Mount Harris Teeter

ROCKY MOUNT, N.C. (WITN) -Rocky Mount Police say two juveniles have been charged after greeting cards were lit on fire inside the Harris Teeter on Sunset Avenue. Police say employees extinguished the small fire using a fire extinguisher before first responders arrived just after 4:00 p.m. First responders evacuated the...
ROCKY MOUNT, NC
WITN

Crews recover man’s body after minivan drives into Roanoke River

WILLIAMSTON, N.C. (WITN) - Authorities say they found a minivan and its driver that ended up in the Roanoke River yesterday afternoon outside of Williamston. Bertie County Sheriff John Holley says crews made the discovery around 9:30 a.m. this morning. He said they received a call around 3:30 p.m. Thursday...
WILLIAMSTON, NC
WNCT

When do students return to public schools in ENC?

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — As we near the end of summer break, it’s time to start getting ready for back-to-school plans. While most of the public schools in Eastern North Carolina start back on August 29, there are some which start earlier. There are also Early Colleges that will start on earlier dates. Below is […]
GREENVILLE, NC
cbs17

Halifax County man arrested for growing 20+ marijuana plants

SCOTLAND NECK, N.C. (WNCN) — The Halifax County Sheriff’s Office announced a man was arrested for growing marijuana plants on his property. On Wednesday at approximately 5:45 p.m., sheriffs of the Narcotics Agents and Hazardous Entry and Arrest Team executed a search warrant at the 1600 block of Clarksville Drive in Scotland Neck.
HALIFAX COUNTY, NC
WNCT

How National Night Out will be celebrated in ENC

GREENVILLE, N.C. — National Night Out is right around the corner. National Night Out is a community-police awareness-raising event. This event is held each year on the first Tuesday of August, in this case, August 2. The event is meant to promote relationships between the community and police officers. It can also provide a good […]
GREENVILLE, NC
FOX8 News

Suspect in eastern North Carolina double homicide arrested in Durham

AYDEN, N.C. (WNCT) — The suspect in Wednesday night’s double homicide at a convenience store in Ayden was arrested and taken into custody in Durham. Investigators identified Akyree Ronnell Collins-Smith, 23, of Greenville as the suspect in the shooting deaths of Walter Kyle Irving Cooley, 26, and Keenan Damond Smith, 25, both of Winterville.
DURHAM, NC
WITN

Pitt County Child Support Services offering free DNA testing

PITT COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - The Pitt County Department of Child Support Services is planning to offer free confidential DNA testing. The testing, which is being offered in support of Child Support Awareness Month, will take place at the Pitt County Human Services Center at 203 Government Circle in Greenville on Thursday, August 11th from 8:30 a.m. to 7:00 p.m.
PITT COUNTY, NC

Comments / 0

Community Policy