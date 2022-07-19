Living Local: Windsor and treehouses

Photo Courtesy of Koinonia Christian CenterKoinonia Christian Center. If you were unable to get a ticket you can enjoy the event from the Journey. On Friday, July 22nd at 7:00 PM, Koinonia Christian Center will be having a Songs of Church Live Recording. Currently, the event is sold out but everyone is welcome to enjoy the event from the Journey Building. Bishop Rosie O’Neal said, “ Hymns are God-centered and call our attention upward; they turn our anxieties to praise and our questions to certainties. We don't sing hymns for tradition's sake, we use them to declare the undeniable truth that Christ is still alive and his power transcends culture and time”.

