Tennessee State

TBI Crime Report released

WKRN
 5 days ago

TBI has released its annual crime report for Tennessee in 2021. Metro Council passes resolution to pay travel costs …. Tennessee firefighter...

www.wkrn.com

WKRN

Hygiene kits for unhoused students in Middle Tennessee

Up to 400 hygiene kits will be distributed to students experiencing homelessness across Middle Tennessee. Hygiene kits for unhoused students in Middle Tennessee. Davis Nolan’s Fishing Funtacular for July 24, 2022. Monkeypox declared a global emergency. Heat wave continues in Nashville. Police searching for rape suspect. Inflation closes restaurant.
TENNESSEE STATE
tbinewsroom.com

Now Hiring! TBI Announces Job Openings in Knoxville, Nashville, and Jackson

TBI CONTRACT ANALYST – INT. Enters and monitors contract accounts payables ensuring all appropriate accounting strings and supporting documentation are submitted. Notifies TBI Professional Standards Unit (PSU) that Special Contract Requests have been approved and contracts can be completed for drafting and signatures. Monitors the approval process of contracts and notifies appropriate stakeholders to ensure process efficiency and continuity. Tracks and informs appropriate stakeholders of contract expiration dates. Collects data for TBI customized reports for management and internal stakeholders (e.g., annual temporary employee reports, legislative budget reports, etc.). Submits and notifies internal and external stakeholders of fully executed contracts. Establishes and maintains the official contract record to meet record retention requirements. Completes contract summary sheets to ensure accuracy and compliance with the State of Tennessee. Monitors vendor Attestation and insurance updates to determine compliance with contracts.
NASHVILLE, TN
crossvillenews1st.com

TIANEPTINE – WHAT IS IT AND WHY IS IT BANNED FROM TN STORES AS OF JULY 1ST

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – The Madisonville Police Department recently confiscated more than 50 bottles of a Tianeptine from local convenience store shelves after over-the-counter sales of the substance were banned in Tennessee. Tianeptine, which is marketed as an antidepressant, became illegal to sell over the counter in Tennessee as...
MADISONVILLE, TN
primewomen.com

15 Best Places to Retire in Tennessee

The 15 Best Places to Retire in Tennessee on this list will help you narrow down the perfect city to spend your retirement. Retiring to Tennessee means a lower cost of living than the national average, no state or inheritance taxes, and a culturally and geographically diverse location. Tennessee is...
TENNESSEE STATE
WKRN

VIDEO: Alex Friedmann found guilty on felony vandalism charges

Tennessee man convicted for hiding weapons in Nashville jail. VIDEO: Alex Friedmann found guilty on felony vandalism …. ‘Elvis’ crew reacts to Shonka Dukureh’s death. Sex offenders checked in Rutherford County operation. Human trafficking arrest in Donelson. New York Rep. Lee Zeldin attacked at gubernatorial …. Flood damage...
NASHVILLE, TN
wgnsradio.com

UPDATE: Another Human Trafficking Arrest Made in Middle Tennessee

(Middle Tennessee) Another Human Trafficking case in Middle Tennessee has ended with an arrest. This time, Metro Nashville Police arrested 45-year-old Tony Williams, who is reportedly known as “Memphis Mack.” The suspect was apprehended at the Preston Hotel in Davidson County on Briley Parkway this past Thursday and was charged with trafficking for a commercial sex act.
MURFREESBORO, TN
WKRN

Tennessee mother continues to search for answers in her son's death

This years marks 8 years since Montinez Johnson was shot and killed. Tennessee mother continues to search for answers …. Man arrested after woman found dead outside Nashville …. Davis Nolan’s Fishing Funtacular for July 23, 2022. Free immunizations for Metro seventh graders. Police oversight board pushes for audit.
NASHVILLE, TN
NewsBreak
Public Safety
WKRN News 2

TN kid found safe after missing more than a year

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A Tipton County teenager has been found safe more than 13 months after Tennessee authorities issued an Endangered Child Alert. Carter Neal, 13, was reported safe by the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation on Thursday morning. His 16-year-old sister, Lainey Anderson, was located back in January. 📧...
TIPTON COUNTY, TN
247Sports

GoVols247 Podcast: Chattanooga DL commits to Tennessee

Looking for a discussion on the newest commitment to Tennessee’s recruiting class?. There’s a GoVols247 Podcast for that. GoVols247’s Wes Rucker (from Fort Rucker Studio) and Ryan Callahan (from his home daycare center) convened via the magic of Al Gore’s internets to discuss the newest addition to Tennessee’s recruiting class — defensive lineman Carson Gentle from McCallie School in Chattanooga.
CHATTANOOGA, TN
wmot.org

Latest COVID-19 variants to reach Tennessee building slowly, steadily

(Mike Osborne) — The current surge in COVID-19 cases currently underway in Tennesse is dramatically different from previous waves. Earlier coronavirus surges roared in like tidal waves, quickly sickening tens-of-thousands of state residents and pushing medical personnel and resources to their limits. The COVID-19 wave currently building across Tennessee...
TENNESSEE STATE
WKRN News 2

7 Tennessee counties should start wearing masks again, says CDC

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – The CDC says residents in seven Tennessee counties should bring back the masks as COVID-19 cases rise and spread quickly in the areas. The CDC divides every county in the U.S. into three categories: high, medium and low. Several Middle Tennessee counties have moved into the ‘high’ category for community spread.
TENNESSEE STATE
wvlt.tv

East Tennessee human trafficking coalition to host poker night

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - The Community Coalition Against Human Trafficking announced it would kick off one of its annual initiatives with a game night. The annual 100 Men Strong initiative aims to “engage strong-hearted men of all ages to fight against violence and exploitation.” A spokesperson said it is also a movement that unites men in the community toward the shared mission while also providing tools for how to speak about human trafficking, and raise awareness and avenues to make a difference in Knoxville.
KNOXVILLE, TN

Community Policy