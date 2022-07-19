Dog sitter accused of taking Westmoreland County family's beloved pet arrested

GREENSBURG, Pa. (KDKA) -- The woman accused of taking a Westmoreland County family's dog while pet-sitting for them is now in jail.

Police arrested 29-year-old Molly Bureau, of Armstrong County, in Trafford. She is facing felony theft charges.

Molly Bureau is facing is facing felony theft charges for allegedly taking a Westmoreland County family's dog. (Photo Credit: Westmoreland County Jail)

Bureau is accused of taking Eva Hodgdon's dog, Noni, while her family was on a trip.

Hodgdon said she hired a woman off Facebook named Moll Dunning to watch her dog. After a short trip out of the state, Hodgdon returned and tried to contact Dunning to bring Noni home. However, Dunning never responded.

Bureau is now being held in the Westmoreland County Jail on $10,000 bond.

Noni, though, is still missing.

Noni the dog is still missing. (Photo Credit: KDKA)

Anyone who has seen her is asked to contact police.