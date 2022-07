The city of Umatilla is hosting Water Palooza on Saturday, July 23 at Umatilla Marina Park. The day of fun in the sun for the whole family goes from 3 to 6 p.m. and is free to attend. Activities include Slip ‘N Slide races, water balloon fights, a water slide and more. An inflatable water park for kids five and under will be available, as well as free hot food, snow cones and prizes.

UMATILLA, OR ・ 1 DAY AGO