ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Seattle, WA

Ticket Prices For Bucs vs. Seahawks In Germany Are Wild

By Matt Audilet
The Spun
The Spun
 5 days ago

For the first time in history, an NFL game will be played in Germany during the 2022 season. In Week 10, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Seattle Seahawks will face...

thespun.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
The Spun

Texans Announce Official Decision On John Metchie III

The Houston Texans have officially put John Metchie III on the active/non-football injury list. The news was first tweeted by ESPN's Adam Schefter. Metchie will have to miss the entire 2022 season after he was diagnosed with leukemia. This comes directly after Metchie tore his ACL in December of last...
HOUSTON, TX
The Spun

Nick Saban Releases Statement On The John Metchie News

Houston Texans rookie wide receiver John Metchie announced Sunday that he was diagnosed with leukemia and will likely not play this season. Following his unfortunate news, Metchie received a message of support from his former college coach. "John has overcome every challenge placed in front of him in his life...
HOUSTON, TX
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To Cardinals' New Helmet For 2022

The Arizona Cardinals are the latest NFL team to reveal a black alternate helmet for this upcoming season. The Cardinals have worn black alternate jerseys in recent years, but always paired them with their standard white helmet featuring a red bird. For one preseason game and two regular season contests...
NFL
The Spun

Look: Browns' Response To Bears' Helmet Is Going Viral

The Cleveland Browns decided to do a little bit of trolling on Sunday afternoon. It all started when the Chicago Bears unveiled a new alternate helmet earlier in the day. The Bears are going to be wearing an all-orange helmet and jersey during two games this season. The Browns saw...
CLEVELAND, OH
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Florida Football
Local
Florida Sports
Tampa, FL
Sports
Seattle, WA
Football
Local
Washington Football
City
Tampa, FL
City
Seattle, WA
Tampa, FL
Football
Local
Washington Sports
Seattle, WA
Sports
The Spun

Bears Have Reportedly Worked Out Veteran Free Agent

The Chicago Bears are in the market for offensive line help with the news that guard Dakota Dozier is out for the year due to ACL surgery. According to ESPN's Field Yates, Chicago worked out veteran offensive lineman Michael Schofield this weekend. Schofield, 31, has extensive experience playing guard and tackle.
CHICAGO, IL
The Spun

Look: Scary Collision At First Base In Seattle On Sunday

Jesse Winker and Jeremy Pena had a nasty collision near first base on Sunday afternoon. Pena was flipping the ball over to first baseman Yuli Gurriel but he wasn't able to snag it. Pena then accidentally got in the way of Winker as he was crossing first base and the two collided.
SEATTLE, WA
The Spun

Davante Adams Clarifies His Controversial Quarterback Opinion

Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Davante Adams made a lot of waves this weekend with a surprising comment he made about quarterbacks Aaron Rodgers and Derek Carr. Speaking to CBS Sports on Friday, Adams said that changing from one Hall of Fame quarterback to another Hall of Fame quarterback would be an adjustment. That indicated that Adams believes Carr is a Hall of Famer.
NFL
The Spun

Jameson Williams On Injury List: NFL World Reacts

As the Detroit Lions prepare to begin training camp, the team released injury updates on Sunday. Wide receiver Jameson Williams, the team's first-round pick this year, was placed on the Active/Non-Football Injury (NFI) list, along with linebacker Natrez Patrick. Williams is on the NFI list because he is still recovering...
DETROIT, MI
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Bucs#Stubhub#American Football#Allianz Arena
The Spun

Davante Adams Comment Is Going Viral: NFL World Reacts

Davante Adams is clearly very high on his new quarterback, Derek Carr - maybe too high. The former Green Bay Packers quarterback opened up about transitioning from Aaron Rodgers to Carr in Las Vegas. Adams believes that both Rodgers and Carr are future Pro Football Hall of Famers. Rodgers, obviously,...
GREEN BAY, WI
The Spun

Rams Linebacker Is Reportedly Set To Undergo Surgery

The defending Super Bowl champion Los Angeles Rams retained a lot of their core players from last year's title-winning team. But one linebacker is set for a potentially long layoff to start the campaign. According to NFL insider Ian Rapoport, Rams linebacker Travin Howard is set to undergo core muscle...
NFL
The Spun

Lions Have Made A Roster Decision On Jameson Williams

Unsurprisingly, Jameson Williams will begin his first NFL training camp on the sideline. Williams, who is still recovering from a torn ACL injury, has been placed on the injury list at the start of training camp. It's unclear when the speedy Williams will be ready to go. Williams was one...
DETROIT, MI
The Spun

Look: Jamie Erdahl Excited For Her Debut Monday Morning

On Monday, July 25, 2022, Jamie Erdahl will be making a major change to her life - and she's excited for it. Taking to Twitter on Sunday, Erdahl made a creative post about her impending move to NFL Network's Good Morning Football. She created a poem in the style of Clement Clarke Moore's iconic A Visit from St. Nicholas ('Twas the Night Before Christmas).
NFL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NFL Teams
Tampa Bay Buccaneers
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
NFL Teams
Seattle Seahawks
Country
Germany
Place
Mexico City
The Spun

Jim Irsay Purchase Is Going Viral: NFL World Reacts

In his free time, Indianapolis Colts owner Jim Irsay has amassed a rather formidable sports and rock and roll memorabilia collection. His latest purchase is a heavyweight one, literally. Irsay confirmed this morning that he bought Muhammad Ali's 1974 “Rumble in the Jungle” championship belt. The belt, which...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
The Spun

Chiefs Rookie Was Carted To Locker Room During Practice

Stay hydrated out there, everyone. With record temperatures hitting the United States this summer, staying hydrated is extra important, especially for NFL players practicing in the heat. This week, a Kansas City Chiefs rookie was reportedly carted to the locker room due to overheating. Leo Chenal, a rookie linebacker, was...
KANSAS CITY, MO
The Spun

Micah Parsons Ready For Year 2: NFL World Reacts

Few rookies, if any, had a more impressive 2021 season than Micah Parsons. The Dallas Cowboys star pass rusher had a sensational debut season in the National Football League. Parsons is ready for training camp. "Year two starts tomorrow!! Let’s go," he wrote. Cowboys fans are excited. "Time to...
NFL
The Spun

Former NFL Veteran Has Surprising Team For Jimmy Garoppolo

The Jimmy Garoppolo sweepstakes are about to heat up in a big way. Garoppolo's agents have been given permission to seek a trade since he's now healthy into training camp. Garoppolo has been recovering from shoulder surgery during the offseason which put him on the back burner for a bit.
NFL
The Spun

Look: 4-Star Offensive Tackle Announces Surprising Commitment

Four-star offensive tackle Payton Kirkland has been hotly recruited by some of the top Power Five programs in the country. But he decided to have a little fun with one program before making his commitment announcement. Taking to Twitter a few days ago, Kirkland threw a little bit of shade...
AUSTIN, TX
The Spun

The Spun

Hoboken, NJ
579K+
Followers
68K+
Post
320M+
Views
ABOUT

The Spun is an independent sports publication that brings you the most interesting athletics stories of the day. The site reaches over 8 million unique readers per month and focuses on the social media aspect of the industry.

 https://thespun.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy