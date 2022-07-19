Another paving project will close an Ithaca road for two weeks

ITHACA, N.Y. (WHCU) — A Cornell lab was the scene of a fire early Saturday morning. Nobody was injured. The Ithaca Fire Department says a fire alarm went off around 1:30 at the Vet Research Tower at Cornell. Additional fire units responded after concerns over potential hazards at the lab and the possibility of decontamination of department personnel. Officials say there is no danger to the public.

