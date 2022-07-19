Another paving project will close an Ithaca road for two weeks

LANSING, N.Y. (WHCU) – The wait is over. The Route 34B bridge in Lansing reopened today, complete with a well attended ribbon cutting ceremony. Dozens of Lansing locals looked on as state and local officials thanked project workers and leaders, as well as the town itself. DOT Regional Director...
ITHACA, N.Y. (WHCU) — A Cornell lab was the scene of a fire early Saturday morning. Nobody was injured. The Ithaca Fire Department says a fire alarm went off around 1:30 at the Vet Research Tower at Cornell. Additional fire units responded after concerns over potential hazards at the lab and the possibility of decontamination of department personnel. Officials say there is no danger to the public.
ITHACA, N.Y. (WHCU) — 2023 is expected to be a big year for Tompkins County tourism. The Strategic Tourism Planning Board says hotel occupancy next year will approach 2019 levels. Officials expect to collect over $3.3 million in room tax. That’s nearly a million dollars more than this year’s projected amount.
ITHACA, N.Y. (WHCU) — An Ithaca man was allegedly caught in the act of a burglary. Police received a call shortly after midnight yesterday about a burglary in progress at a house on West Court Street. The homeowner had the suspect cornered in the driveway. 37-year-old Timothy Shay is being charged with burglary.
CORTLAND, N.Y. (WHCU) — The Cortland Common Council has approved a revolving loan fund. Mayor Scott Steve calls it good news for everyone in the city. In other words, it’s a relief. Mayor Steve says the revolving loan fund in Cortland is the same as in Auburn. The...
ITHACA, N.Y. (WHCU) — Tompkins County hopes to cut food insecurity rates in half. Legislators approved a plan that aims to double local food production. Cornell Professor Dr. Rachel Bezner Kerr says the plan addresses equity issues. But, Legislator Deborah Dawson questions its affordability. Dawson says the cost of...
ITHACA, N.Y. (WHCU) — A shooting last night in the parking lot of Hotel Ithaca is under investigation. Police say two men wearing dark clothes were seen running away from the area where shots were fired. Officers arrived shortly after 10:15 last night and found shell casings and unexpended rounds of ammunition.
ITHACA, N.Y. (WHCU) — A professor at Ithaca College has passed away. David Turkon taught in the Department of Anthropology. His courses ranged from religion to environmental studies. The college says Mr. Turkon was an outspoken advocate for faculty and students. He was 69 years old. A celebration of...
CORTLAND, N.Y. (WHCU) — A theatre production in Cortland is cancelled. The Cortland Repertory Theatre says their final production of the summer won’t happen out of an abundance of caution. Two cast members have mild cases of COVID-19. ‘Mary Poppins’ was to run from August 3rd through the 20th.
CORTLAND, N.Y. (WHCU) — A Cortland man is behind bars after getting caught with drugs. Authorities say Richard Stevens was carrying heroin, buprenorphine pills, and packaging materials on Wednesday. When officers approached him, Stevens allegedly fled, but was arrested a short time later. The 25-year-old is charged with criminal...
