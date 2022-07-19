ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Another paving project will close an Ithaca road for two weeks

Cover picture for the articleITHACA, N.Y. (WHCU) – Paving will close another road for two weeks in...

1037qcountry.com

34B bridge reopening a big hit in Lansing

LANSING, N.Y. (WHCU) – The wait is over. The Route 34B bridge in Lansing reopened today, complete with a well attended ribbon cutting ceremony. Dozens of Lansing locals looked on as state and local officials thanked project workers and leaders, as well as the town itself. DOT Regional Director...
LANSING, NY
1037qcountry.com

Lansing’s Route 34B bridge to re-open

LANSING, N.Y. (WHCU) — The Route 34B bridge in Lansing reopens today. After a couple years of its closure, Town Supervisor Ed LaVigne says drivers will see a difference. A grand re-opening of the Route 34B bridge is happening today at 11 o’clock. FULL INTERVIEW: Lansing Town Supervisor...
LANSING, NY
1037qcountry.com

No injuries in fire at Cornell lab

ITHACA, N.Y. (WHCU) — A Cornell lab was the scene of a fire early Saturday morning. Nobody was injured. The Ithaca Fire Department says a fire alarm went off around 1:30 at the Vet Research Tower at Cornell. Additional fire units responded after concerns over potential hazards at the lab and the possibility of decontamination of department personnel. Officials say there is no danger to the public.
ITHACA, NY
1037qcountry.com

Tompkins County expects big year for tourism in 2023

ITHACA, N.Y. (WHCU) — 2023 is expected to be a big year for Tompkins County tourism. The Strategic Tourism Planning Board says hotel occupancy next year will approach 2019 levels. Officials expect to collect over $3.3 million in room tax. That’s nearly a million dollars more than this year’s projected amount.
TOMPKINS COUNTY, NY
1037qcountry.com

Ithaca Police respond to ‘burglary in progress;’ suspect arrested

ITHACA, N.Y. (WHCU) — An Ithaca man was allegedly caught in the act of a burglary. Police received a call shortly after midnight yesterday about a burglary in progress at a house on West Court Street. The homeowner had the suspect cornered in the driveway. 37-year-old Timothy Shay is being charged with burglary.
ITHACA, NY
1037qcountry.com

Cortland adopts loan refund to help businesses, homeowners

CORTLAND, N.Y. (WHCU) — The Cortland Common Council has approved a revolving loan fund. Mayor Scott Steve calls it good news for everyone in the city. In other words, it’s a relief. Mayor Steve says the revolving loan fund in Cortland is the same as in Auburn. The...
CORTLAND, NY
1037qcountry.com

Tompkins County aims to double its food production

ITHACA, N.Y. (WHCU) — Tompkins County hopes to cut food insecurity rates in half. Legislators approved a plan that aims to double local food production. Cornell Professor Dr. Rachel Bezner Kerr says the plan addresses equity issues. But, Legislator Deborah Dawson questions its affordability. Dawson says the cost of...
TOMPKINS COUNTY, NY
1037qcountry.com

IPD: No injuries in Hotel Ithaca shooting

ITHACA, N.Y. (WHCU) — A shooting last night in the parking lot of Hotel Ithaca is under investigation. Police say two men wearing dark clothes were seen running away from the area where shots were fired. Officers arrived shortly after 10:15 last night and found shell casings and unexpended rounds of ammunition.
ITHACA, NY
1037qcountry.com

Ithaca College professor passes away

ITHACA, N.Y. (WHCU) — A professor at Ithaca College has passed away. David Turkon taught in the Department of Anthropology. His courses ranged from religion to environmental studies. The college says Mr. Turkon was an outspoken advocate for faculty and students. He was 69 years old. A celebration of...
ITHACA, NY
1037qcountry.com

Police: Cortland man caught with heroin, opioids

CORTLAND, N.Y. (WHCU) — A Cortland man is behind bars after getting caught with drugs. Authorities say Richard Stevens was carrying heroin, buprenorphine pills, and packaging materials on Wednesday. When officers approached him, Stevens allegedly fled, but was arrested a short time later. The 25-year-old is charged with criminal...
CORTLAND, NY

