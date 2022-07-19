ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hermiston, OR

Residents north of Hermiston ordered to evacuate

By OptimistPrime
 3 days ago
HERMISTON — Umatilla County Sheriff’s Office has issued an evacuation notice for...

YakTriNews.com | KAPP-KVEW TV

Traffic Alert: Six-vehicle crash heavily delays eastbound I-182 in Pasco

PASCO, Wash. — State Troopers are at the scene of a six-car crash on the eastbound lane of I-182 which has already delayed traffic for roughly an hour and hasn’t let up. According to a social media notice from Trooper Chris Thorson of the Washington State Patrol (WSP), traffic is still moving at a slow rate. The accident took place near the 4th Ave exit of I-182. Several people have been hurt in the crash but it doesn’t appear that any of their injuries are life-threatening.
PASCO, WA
Expect Detours in Downtown Richland on Thursday

RICHLAND, Wash. - West Richland Police Department says a section of 40th Avenue between Van Giesen and Grant Street will be closed on Thursday, July 21 from 7 a.m. to 4 p.m. This road is closed because of developer paving on 40th Avenue. Follow the provided detours.
RICHLAND, WA
Area near Umatilla reopens after gas line break

UMATILLA — Umatilla County Sheriff’s Office the morning of Wednesday, July 20, reported the area north of Hermiston and near Umatilla again is open to traffic and residents following a natural gas line break the day before. Cascade Natural Gas notified the emergency’s incident command that it completed...
UMATILLA, OR
Suspect Arrested in Union Co., July 21

On July 19, 2022, at 8:38 a.m., a Deputy with the Union County Sheriff’s Office contacted an individual sitting along Highway 82 outside of Elgin, Oregon. The individual was later confirmed to be the outstanding suspect from Sunday’s pursuit and Officer Involved Shooting incident and was taken into custody by the Union County Sheriff’s Office with the assistance of the Oregon State Police. The below-mentioned suspect was taken to the Union County Jail and lodged on the following charges: Demus Montez (36) of Hermiston, Oregon; Attempted Murder; Attempted Robbery 1; Elude On Foot; Unlawful Use of a Weapon; Felon in Possession (Firearm); Criminal Mischief 1; Reckless Endangering; Law enforcement would like to thank the public for their assistance in the investigation. This is an active investigation by the La Grande Police Department, the Union County Sheriff’s Office, and the Oregon State Police. Once the investigation is complete it will be turned over to the Union County District Attorney’s Office for review and any further releases. Anyone with further information on this investigation is asked to call the Oregon State Police Dispatch at 1-800-452-7888, *OSP (*677). Reference case number SP22181738.
ELGIN, OR
Franklin County corrections deputy fired following death of Othello woman in jail

PASCO - A former Franklin County corrections deputy was held accountable after the death of an Othello woman in jail on March 15, 2022. Jail staff found 42-year-old Faviola Valenzuela of Othello unresponsive in her cell; an ambulance was immediately called. Despite life-saving measures, Faviola was declared dead. On Wednesday,...
Hermiston Man Arrested in Elgin, Faces Attempted Murder Charge

A Hermiston man was arrested Tuesday morning and charged with attempted murder following Sunday’s pursuit in Union County where shots were exchanged between the suspect and the Oregon State Police. On Tuesday at 8:38 a.m., a deputy with the Union County Sheriff’s Office contacted an individual sitting along Highway...
Highway 395 Evacuation Notice and Road Closures are Being Removed

HERMISTON, Ore. - UPDATE: 10:24 p.m. A construction crew working around Highway 395 and Margaret Avenue called 9-1-1 around 11:43 a.m. on July 19 saying they had hit a 4-inch natural gas line. The Umatilla Rural Fire Protection Department then responded, according to Sterrin Ward with Umatilla County. Evacuations were...
Suspicious device brings Richland Bomb Squad out to Walla Walla

WALLA WALLA, Wash. — A suspicious device found on the campus of Whitman College brought the Richland Bomb Squad out to Walla Walla Monday, July 18. According to the Walla Walla Police Department, officers received a report of a small device near the Reid Campus Center shortly after 5 p.m. The device appeared to be an explosive, sitting on a ledge outside the building.
WALLA WALLA, WA
Suspects, Law Enforcement Exchange Gunfire During Pursuit in E. Oregon

Two Washington men are in custody and a third person remains at large following an incident in eastern Oregon on Sunday in which shots were fired between suspects and law enforcement. On Sunday at 12:43 p.m., Union County Sheriff’s deputies responded to a business, Bullseye Muzzleloaders and More, located in...
UNION COUNTY, OR
