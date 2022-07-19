Florence PD find missing man

FLORENCE, Ala. (WAFF) - In a joint operation with the FBI, the Florence Police Department arrested two people for financially exploiting a 71-year-old woman. According to Florence PD, the woman was contacted by people claiming to be from the FBI. She was told that her bank accounts were compromised and she should withdraw a large amount of cash.
MORGAN Co., Ala. (WAFF) - Deputies with the Morgan County Sheriff’s Office responded to a shooting that happened on Highway 157 on July 21. According to the person who called Morgan County 911, their vehicle had been shot into and one person had been injured. Deputies and emergency medical services found the caller and treated the injured person for non-life threatening injuries.
Hartselle Police Officer recovering from skull fracture. Don Webster with HEMSI says that the extraction took an extended amount of time due to the car being flipped over. Councilman Hunter Pepper has been criticized by the mayor for missing meetings.
Muscle Shoals man dies after hit by vehicle on River Road. ALEA seeking information. Muscle Shoals man dies after hit by vehicle on River Road. ALEA seeking information. Athens, Limestone County school officials receive fraud scheme sentences. Updated: 1 hour ago. Athens, Limestone County school officials receive fraud scheme sentences.
HARTSELLE, Ala. (WHNT) — A GoFundme has been set up and a prayer vigil is scheduled for a Hartselle Police Sergeant who fractured his skull while on duty. Sergeant Lynn Dean was patrolling a local church on July 15 after it had been burglarized earlier in the week, said Hartselle Police Lieutenant Alan McDearmond.
Former Lauderdale County escapee indicted on firearm charges in Indiana. Major stories out Washington, D.C. Jon Decker discusses the major stories from Washington, D.C., on Wednesday. The importance behind improved gut health. Updated: 5 hours ago. When you're healthy, the gut absorbs nutrients from food, eliminates waste, communicates with the...
FLORENCE, Ala. (WHNT) – A second arrest has been made in connection with an August 2021 homicide. A teenager was arrested the day after the shooting and charged with capital murder. Florence Police said a male juvenile was arrested and charged with capital murder Monday. Officers responded to the...
Victim identified in Huntsville shooting, man in custody. The Madison County Coroner says that a 63-year-old man was pronounced dead at the scene around 9:26 a.m. On June 18, 2022, a second juvenile was arrested and charged with capital murder. Huntsville Police investigating dead body. Updated: 4 hours ago. The...
MORGAN Co., Ala. (WAFF) - A man that was arrested by investigators with the Morgan County District Attorney’s Office on July 11 had his request for a reduced bond denied. A Morgan County district judge denied reduced bond for Johnny Ray Jordan on Tuesday. Jordan was arrested by investigators...
NEW MARKET, Ala. (WAFF) - A Hazel Green man was arrested for allegedly stealing catalytic converters and various tools on July 16 in Limestone County. Deputies with the Limestone County Sheriff’s Office responded to a business after a reported theft. During the course of investigation, the deputies discovered that a person had unlawfully entered the property, cut three catalytic converters from work trucks and removed a truck tool box, filling it with tools.
COLBERT COUNTY — A single-vehicle crash claimed the life of a pedestrian on Wednesday, July 20, at approximately 8:38 p.m. According to the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency (ALEA), William L. Minor, 50, of Muscle Shoals, was fatally injured when he was struck by an unknown vehicle that left the scene of the crash.
Agents with the Lauderdale County Drug Task Force found more than 7 pounds of methamphetamine and fentanyl in a Florence home Monday. LCDTF said agents found 6 pounds of methamphetamine (ICE) and more than 4,200 fentanyl pills. Agents estimated the total street value of the drugs at about $64,000. LCDTF...
ATHENS, Ala. (WAFF) - Deputies with the Limestone County Sheriff’s Office took a report of a stolen vehicle in Athens on July 18. According to the sheriff’s office, a 2001 Toyota van was stolen from 7 Mile Post Road in Athens. Later on July 18, deputies located the vehicle and performed a traffic stop. Jeremy Ted Moore was identified as the driver.
COLBERT Co., Ala. (WAFF) - Colbert County is set to build a new justice center and the new location will be just north of Muscle Shoals. The county will convert empty buildings once used by TVA for the new justice center. Colbert County Administrator Roger Creekmoore said the current Colbert...
FALKVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - The Falkville Municipal Court is giving offenders the chance to avoid the cuffs by offering two amnesty days for misdemeanors and traffic citations. The amnesty days will be Saturday, July 23 from 7 a.m. to 4 p.m. and Monday, July 25 from 3 p.m. to 7 p.m.
CHEROKEE, Ala. (WAFF) - Cody Alan McEwen was arrested after leading the Cherokee Police Department on a pursuit on Sunday evening. The pursuit started with a crash on North Pike near Cherokee Elementary School. When police arrived at the crash site Cody McEwen took off on foot. According to the...
