Florence PD find missing man

By Charles Montgomery
WAFF
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFLORENCE, Ala. (WAFF) - The Florence Police Department found a man that had...

www.waff.com

WAFF

FBI, Florence PD arrest 2 people for financially exploiting a 71-year-old woman

FLORENCE, Ala. (WAFF) - In a joint operation with the FBI, the Florence Police Department arrested two people for financially exploiting a 71-year-old woman. According to Florence PD, the woman was contacted by people claiming to be from the FBI. She was told that her bank accounts were compromised and she should withdraw a large amount of cash.
FLORENCE, AL
WAFF

Morgan Co. shooting leads to search warrant, 2 arrests made

MORGAN Co., Ala. (WAFF) - Deputies with the Morgan County Sheriff’s Office responded to a shooting that happened on Highway 157 on July 21. According to the person who called Morgan County 911, their vehicle had been shot into and one person had been injured. Deputies and emergency medical services found the caller and treated the injured person for non-life threatening injuries.
MORGAN COUNTY, AL
WAFF

Hartselle police officer update

Hartselle Police Officer recovering from skull fracture. Don Webster with HEMSI says that the extraction took an extended amount of time due to the car being flipped over. Councilman Hunter Pepper has been criticized by the mayor for missing meetings.
HARTSELLE, AL
WAFF

Former Lauderdale County escapee indicted on firearm charges in Indiana

Muscle Shoals man dies after hit by vehicle on River Road. ALEA seeking information. Muscle Shoals man dies after hit by vehicle on River Road. ALEA seeking information. Athens, Limestone County school officials receive fraud scheme sentences. Updated: 1 hour ago. Athens, Limestone County school officials receive fraud scheme sentences.
MADISON COUNTY, AL
Patrick Lynn
WHNT News 19

Second arrest made in 2021 Florence homicide

FLORENCE, Ala. (WHNT) – A second arrest has been made in connection with an August 2021 homicide. A teenager was arrested the day after the shooting and charged with capital murder. Florence Police said a male juvenile was arrested and charged with capital murder Monday. Officers responded to the...
FLORENCE, AL
WAFF

Water main break in Decatur repaired

Victim identified in Huntsville shooting, man in custody. The Madison County Coroner says that a 63-year-old man was pronounced dead at the scene around 9:26 a.m. On June 18, 2022, a second juvenile was arrested and charged with capital murder. Huntsville Police investigating dead body. Updated: 4 hours ago. The...
HUNTSVILLE, AL
WAFF

Man arrested for home repair fraud denied reduced bond

MORGAN Co., Ala. (WAFF) - A man that was arrested by investigators with the Morgan County District Attorney’s Office on July 11 had his request for a reduced bond denied. A Morgan County district judge denied reduced bond for Johnny Ray Jordan on Tuesday. Jordan was arrested by investigators...
MORGAN COUNTY, AL
WAFF

Hazel Green man arrested for allegedly stealing catalytic converters, tools

NEW MARKET, Ala. (WAFF) - A Hazel Green man was arrested for allegedly stealing catalytic converters and various tools on July 16 in Limestone County. Deputies with the Limestone County Sheriff’s Office responded to a business after a reported theft. During the course of investigation, the deputies discovered that a person had unlawfully entered the property, cut three catalytic converters from work trucks and removed a truck tool box, filling it with tools.
HAZEL GREEN, AL
WAFF

Athens man arrested on drug-related charge, confesses to stealing vehicle

ATHENS, Ala. (WAFF) - Deputies with the Limestone County Sheriff’s Office took a report of a stolen vehicle in Athens on July 18. According to the sheriff’s office, a 2001 Toyota van was stolen from 7 Mile Post Road in Athens. Later on July 18, deputies located the vehicle and performed a traffic stop. Jeremy Ted Moore was identified as the driver.
ATHENS, AL
WAFF

Falkville Municipal Court to offer amnesty days

FALKVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - The Falkville Municipal Court is giving offenders the chance to avoid the cuffs by offering two amnesty days for misdemeanors and traffic citations. The amnesty days will be Saturday, July 23 from 7 a.m. to 4 p.m. and Monday, July 25 from 3 p.m. to 7 p.m.
FALKVILLE, AL
WAFF

Mississippi man arrested with eight charges after leading a pursuit

CHEROKEE, Ala. (WAFF) - Cody Alan McEwen was arrested after leading the Cherokee Police Department on a pursuit on Sunday evening. The pursuit started with a crash on North Pike near Cherokee Elementary School. When police arrived at the crash site Cody McEwen took off on foot. According to the...
CHEROKEE, AL

