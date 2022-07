Mrs. Barbara Ann Brittain of San Augustine passed away Wednesday, July 20, 2022, at the Summit Healthcare Center at the age of 87 years, 6 months, 23 days. She was born December 28, 1934, in Alton, Illinois, to parents Raymond Earl Nail and Elsie Fay (Patton) Nail and had lived in San Augustine most of her life. She was a member of the First United Methodist Church and enjoyed singing in the choir.

SAN AUGUSTINE, TX ・ 2 DAYS AGO