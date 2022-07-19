ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Netflix loses nearly one million subscribers in second quarter

By Adam Starkey
NME
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNetflix has revealed it lost 970,000 subscribers in the second quarter of 2022, less than the company originally estimated. The streaming service announced its second-quarter 2022 earnings on Tuesday (July 19), which spans the three-month period between April 1 and June 30. Earlier this year, following a surprise decline...

