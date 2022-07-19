ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
College Sports World Reacts To LSU's Big Dining News

By Chris Rosvoglou
 5 days ago
On Tuesday, LSU had exciting news to share with its students. It has partnered with Chartwells Higher Education to bring a Popeyes Louisiana Kitchen to its campus. The current goal is for LSU to have...

247Sports

LSU's history in SEC Media preseason poll

With SEC Media Days in the book, we can finally start turning our attention to fall camp as we preview everything LSU football for the 2022 season. The Tigers play in the toughest division and the toughest conference in college football, a league where teams and fanbases live and die with every result, so there’s been no pity on LSU for its struggles the past two seasons.
KPEL 96.5

Brian Kelly Is The Stepfather LSU Always Needed

LSU and its football team just went through a very public divorce with a coach in Coach O that was beloved by the state for bringing in a championship. But after the scandals and losing seasons enough was enough. And I believe that Brian Kelly is proving why he was the right hire.
tigerdroppings.com

Billy put a crystal ball for DJ Chester to LSU!

We will have a better oline class than I thought at first. Chester, Heard, Adams, and Mubenga would be a great OL class. I’m greedy, we need another olineman to the list. Anyone hearing anything new on Markee Anderson or Chase Bisontis since their visits last month?. LSU Fan.
theadvocate.com

Current, former LSU sprinters shine in relays at worlds; see how Mondo Duplantis made pole vault final

Current and former LSU track and field athletes had a productive evening on the third-to-last day of the world championships Friday evening in Eugene, Oregon. Three sprinters with LSU ties safely advanced through the heats of the 4x100-meter relay to Saturday night's finals, and two others qualified for individual finals to be held Sunday at Hayward Field.
LSUSports.net

LSU Adds Second Transfer to 2023 Roster

BATON ROUGE, La. – Karli Petty, a three-year letterwinner at Oklahoma State becomes the second incoming transfer for the LSU softball team, head coach Beth Torina announced. Petty, a Moore, Okla. native, ended her career at OSU with a .272 batting average behind 15 home runs and 58 RBIs and was a 2021 NFCA All-Region selection at second base.
dailyadvent.com

Curious Louisiana: When did LSU integrate its student body?

Murphy Bell, Melvin Patrick, Freya Anderson and Louis Morgan, from left, were the first Black students to attend Robert E. Lee High School in Baton Rouge on Sept. 3, 1963. The following summer, Anderson (now Freya Rivers) attended LSU after winning a federal court case allowing her and other Black students...
tigerdroppings.com

Had dinner at Supper Club last night

It was amazing and all you haters obviously haven’t been. It was the best meal I’ve had (maybe ever) in Baton Rouge. That’s all I wanted to say. -Grilled cheese dumplings - seriously delicious, made us cry. -Shishito Peppers - it was alright. We enjoyed the game...
WAFB

Harding Boulevard entrance to Southern University now open

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Officials at Southern University and A&M College report the Harding Boulevard entrance to the main campus is now open. The entrance was shut down due to high water follow Friday morning’s storms. The university instructed vehicles entering the campus to use the Swan Street...
theadvocate.com

Promotions at Postlethwaite & Netterville, new hire at Baton Rouge Health District, new doctor at Ochsner Health Center

Postlethwaite & Netterville has promoted five team members to director. Jennifer Butler is the director of disaster management & recovery in the Consulting Services Group. Prior to joining the firm in 2020, she served for nearly 20 years in executive leadership roles at organizations dedicated to preparing, mitigating and recovering from natural and man-made disasters.
theadvocate.com

Best things we ate this week: Carne asada taco, Mother of Pearl cocktail, Cuban sandwich

I've heard about this "little El Salvadorean place on Nicholson" since I moved to Baton Rouge in March. I've been meaning to go and was excited when my friend suggested we meet there for dinner. I tried to keep my expectations in check, not wanting to go overboard and be disappointed. Hoo boy! No need for reserved expectations regarding La Salvadorena! The first bite of the carne asada taco relieved all fears.
225batonrouge.com

Birds to keep an eye (or ear) out for in Louisiana this summer and beyond

Baton Rouge Audubon Society president Jane Patterson has long been able to identify south Louisiana birds with only a hand to the ear. But when it comes to the multicolored plumage of one of her favorite summer species, the Painted Bunting (pictured above), seeing is believing. “They are actually fairly common in rural areas of south Louisiana,” says Patterson, “but are easy to overlook because their color can fade in the shadows of the shrubs and weedy areas they prefer.” Listen for the high-pitched rambling of the males as they defend their nests on the trail by the Pennington Biomedical Research Center, along the railroad tracks at BREC’s Frenchtown Road Conservation Area, and along the Mississippi River levee. Read on for more of Patterson’s tips on where to spot beautiful birds around town.
WAFB

BREC brings back free community swim lessons

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - BREC is offering several free swim lessons during the months of July and August for children ages 5-12. The classes are part of a partnership with SELA and the American Red Cross. Several sessions are planned for Wednesday, July 27 through Friday, July 29 and between Wednesday, August 3 and Friday, August 5.
