ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Los Angeles, CA

Ex-Rams QB Jared Goff Has 'No Bitterness' After Super Bowl Snub

By Matt Galatzan
RamDigest
RamDigest
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1mH2Tt_0glNzUBw00

Even before the Los Angeles Rams traded Jared Goff to the Detroit Lions, they were a threat to come out of the NFC West and challenge for a Super Bowl.

They had the weapons, they had the defense, and they had the coaching.

Goff had the talent to be great for LA too. After all, he had led them to a Super Bowl appearance before.

However, one thing Goff lacked was consistency -- something that ultimately ended his chance to hoist the Lombardi Trophy.

But as he told Peter King in a recent interview, Goff is still content with his situation in Detroit.

“No bitterness,” Goff told King. “I guess that’s the way people would expect me to feel. Happy for my former teammates and coaches. But as a competitor, of course, I want to win one too.”

The Lions ended 2021 as one of the worst teams in the NFL. Even Still, there remains hope in the Motor City.

Head coach Dan Campbell seems to have his team going in the right direction.

More importantly, after a successful NFL draft, the reinforcements are beginning to arrive to aid in the rebuild.

Still, at least for now, Goff is the centerpiece of that project, and Campbell believes in what he brings to the table.

“I think Goff’s in a real good place,” Campbell told King. “Finished strong last year. I like the fact that we’ve got pieces around him that I think are going to help pull the most out of him. We’ve got some pieces here that complement each other that really will help him be the best that he can be.”

Until the Lions come of age, however, the NFC still runs through Los Angeles.

Want the latest in breaking news and insider information on the Rams? Click Here

Want to join in on the discussion? Click here to become a member of the Ram Digest message board community today!

Follow Ram Digest on Twitter and Facebook.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
RamDigest

'Hungry' LB Justin Hollins Not Ready for Rams to Stop Eating

Los Angeles Rams linebacker Justin Hollins has been eating well lately - however you want to look at it. After winning his first Super Bowl ring with LA in February, the third-year pass-rusher joined the Rams for a Championship Trophy Tour of Mexico City in June. Safe to say the Arlington, Texas native got his fair share of the tasty cuisine across the border from his home state.
NFL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Detroit, MI
Football
Local
Michigan Football
City
Detroit, MI
Local
Michigan Sports
Los Angeles, CA
Football
Local
California Football
Detroit, MI
Sports
City
Los Angeles, CA
Los Angeles, CA
Sports
City
Hope Township, MI
Local
California Sports
Yardbarker

Braves outfielder Adam Duvall to have season-ending wrist surgery

Atlanta Braves outfielder Adam Duvall will have wrist surgery, according to manager Brian Snitker, and will reportedly miss the remainder of the 2022 season. Duvall, 33, exited in the third inning of a Saturday game against the Los Angeles Angels with wrist soreness. On Sunday morning, the Braves placed Duvall on the 10-day injured list with what the team called a sprained wrist.
MLB
RamDigest

Sean McVay Confident Rams Can Avoid Super Bowl Hangover

No team has repeated as Super Bowl Champions since the New England Patriots went back-to-back in 2003 and 2004. Now, the Los Angeles Rams have the opportunity to break that streak as they enter the season as the reigning Super Bowl champions. Doing so will not be easy, however, as...
NFL
RamDigest

Rams C Brian Allen Reveals Thoughts on Rookie OG Logan Bruss, New OL Group

Though most of the stars of the Los Angeles Rams' offense are back from a season ago, the team returns just three of its five starting offensive linemen. Left tackle Andrew Whitworth rode off into the sunset after 16 outstanding seasons, highlighted by four Pro Bowls and three All-Pros, while right guard Austin Corbett departed for the Carolina Panthers in free agency.
LOS ANGELES, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Super Bowl#Rams#Nfl Draft#American Football#The Detroit Lions
Adrian Holman

2022 NFL Draft Review: Seattle Seahawks

After finishing in last place in the NFC West with a 7-10 record, the Seattle Seahawks went into full rebuilding mode after trading QB Russell Wilson to the Denver Broncos and after watching LB Barry Wagner sign with the Los Angeles Rams.
SEATTLE, WA
RamDigest

Rams Make 3 Roster Moves, Sign USFL QB: NFL Tracker

With the 2021 NFL season coming to an end, the offseason begins with tons of rumors, free agency speculation, coaching movements and draft drama. Who else is on the hot seat? Who will receive a pink slip? Follow along with RamDigest.com for up-to-date information on all the moves. JULY 23...
LOS ANGELES, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
Facebook
NFL Teams
Detroit Lions
RamDigest

Rams CB Jalen Ramsey Moves to PUP, 1 of 4 Not Ready for Camp

The Los Angeles Rams will open up their training camp practices this weekend without a quartet of players, including one star. The team announced on Friday that cornerback Jalen Ramsey, Travin Howard, Quentin Lake and Kyren Williams are moving to the PUP (physically unable to perform) list to open camp.
NFL
RamDigest

Contract Conversations? Rams Sean McVay Discusses Future Extension Talks

Matthew Stafford paid. Aaron Donald paid. Cooper Kupp paid. Is coach Sean McVay next to receive an extension from the Los Angeles Rams?. McVay told reporters Friday while accepting his Super Bowl ring that things are fine entering training camp. When the timing is right, he, along with general manager Les Snead, will discuss his contract further with ownership.
LOS ANGELES, CA
RamDigest

RamDigest

Los Angeles, CA
1K+
Followers
1K+
Post
307K+
Views
ABOUT

RamDigest is a FanNation channel dedicated to covering the Los Angeles Rams

 https://www.si.com/nfl/rams

Comments / 0

Community Policy