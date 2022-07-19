If you’ve ordered a mezcal margarita at any point in the last month, there’s a very good chance you’ll want to become a regular at Odin. The mezcalería near Oakland’s Jack London Square has an impressive 300+ collection of agave spirits, plus excellent cocktails, mezcal flights, and Happy Hour with a mezcal special of the day. Odin is a rebrand of the Mexican restaurant Nido, and now pop-up Tacos El Precioso is a permanent fixture here, serving light, bright Mexican dishes. Odin’s updated interiors are dark, and dare we say sexy, with slate-colored walls, hand-shaped chairs, and long church pews. It’s exactly where we want to be sitting while we drink chilled coupes filled with tequila, chilis, and orange bitters. And Mexican cheese plates, crispy mushroom tostadas, tender dry-aged beef tacos topped with smoky salsa, and spicy chicharrones and guacamole should absolutely be on the table when you inevitably ask your server for the backstories of the 27 bottles on the rare spirits section.
