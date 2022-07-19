ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fanny’s

By Nikko Duren
 5 days ago
Fanny’s feels like the kind of place where entertainment lawyers eat steak and complain about their clients. It also happens to be the restaurant and cafe at the Academy Museum in Miracle Mile. This two-story spot is full...

L&B Spumoni Gardens

There are certain food-related rites of passage that come with living in New York City, and making the journey to Gravesend for L&B Spumoni Gardens is one of them. Maybe you grew up eating here, the feeling of having your thighs stuck to a too-hot outdoor bench while spumoni drips down your forearm synonymous with the early days of summer. Others come to it as adults, learning the ways of the square slice later in life, but never too late.
BROOKLYN, NY
Din Soup Dumplings

If you thought you had to ride the F train into Manhattan for decent dim sum, think again. This Brooklyn Heights dumpling shop makes everything in house, from hand-pulled noodles to extremely cute mushroom-shaped bao filled with, yes, an assortment of mushrooms. Start with the chef’s choice assortment of dumplings so you can pick your favorites before going in on a larger order. We’re obsessed with the chicken and cabbage dumplings, which have pretty blue detailing thanks to butterfly pea flower in the dumpling wrapper. The xiao long bao here are on par with some of our favorites in Manhattan and Flushing, with thin skins and a good soup-to-meat ratio. The space is cute, too.
MANHATTAN, NY
Arthur & Sons

The West Village never seems to get sick of Italian restaurants, but Arthur & Sons stands out as a fun addition. At this red sauce restaurant, you eat big plates of pasta and chicken marsala and drink colorful, playful cocktails. The room is bright and cozy, there’s a warm and welcoming atmosphere, and they focus on doing the classics well. Order the spicy rigatoni, and add the tender meatballs that fall apart upon contact with your fork. If you want some things to share with the table, get the large artichokes cooked piccata-style and the heap of lettuce with just enough caesar dressing. With its charming red-and-white color palette and Frank Sinatra soundtrack, this whole place winks at you with red sauce traditions—but it still feels fresh, and everyone here is always having a good time.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Vineapple Cafe

Vineapple is the kind of neighborhood joint that you’d actually factor into your real estate decisions. The food here is homey and Italian-ish, as embodied by the prosciutto-stuffed breakfast burrito. On weekdays, they keep a whole section of tables reserved for folks who want to post up with their laptops, so you won’t feel like you’re intruding if you use their space as a satellite office. We love the cold brew slushie, which is blended with a touch of oat milk and simple syrup, as an afternoon pick-me-up. They also serve full menus for dinner and brunch.
Xocome Antojeria

You always hope that little Mexican spot you noticed on your way to work will have life-changing tortillas and carne asada so tender it will stroke your hair and look deep into your eyes before you eat it. But odds are it won’t—unless that little spot happens to be Xocome Antojeria. Because the food at this small counter-service Mexican restaurant in Archer Heights is as exceptional as your most ambitious food-related daydreams.
There Was a Lot of Love at Chanel’s Dinner to Celebrate Its Ephemeral Boutique in East Hampton

Click here to read the full article. While the summer Hamptons scene has been in full force since Memorial Day, on Saturday night Chanel marked a mid-season arrival in East Hampton: its ephemeral boutique. The French luxury house welcomed an intimate group of friends out east for a celebration of the seasonal store. The evening kicked off with cocktails inside the boutique, which was unveiled in late June and will remain open through the end of the summer season. Guests including Sydney Chandler, Jessica Seinfeld, Rachel Zoe, Athena Calderone, Lizzie Tisch, Gucci Westman, Destiny Joseph and Reign Judge dropped by the store’s...
EAST HAMPTON, NY
Small Victory

Located at the top of a short flight of stairs in a parking garage downtown, Small Victory is a fairly small cocktail bar with a large selection of spirits, an extensive cocktail menu, and a great list of wines and sherries available by the glass. You can definitely pop in here with a small group, but the majority of the tables are made for two people, so this is more of a spot to grab a pre- or post- dinner drink. You can make reservations ahead of time, or just walk up to the little red gate on East 7th and give them a buzz—we’ve had pretty good luck walking in relatively early in the night.
Stan's Donuts & Coffee

We like going to Stan’s in Lakeview when we want a lot of variety, or a donut that sounds like it was created by an eight-year-old. For example, they have a caramel marshmallow, Cap’n crunch, and our personal favorite, the biscoff (a.k.a. cookie butter-filled) pocket. If you don’t feel like feeding your inner child, consider ordering something like their pretzel-glazed or the pistachio old-fashioned.
Bar Sabine

Ballard is a great neighborhood to grab an outdoor drink, but most of the spots on the main drag have their patios crammed on the sidewalk. Not Bar Sabine’s. They have an entire alleyway complete with a bunch of tables, space heaters in case the temperature drops, and a floral wall mural. The cocktails are complicated and well-balanced, featuring fun ingredients like sandalwood, rhubarb Aperol, pistachio, strawberry red wine foam, and glitter. Sit out here with some tasty Mediterranean mezze, like smoked eggplant dip with homemade spiced potato chips, and appreciate your drink’s perfectly square ice cubes and rim of togarashi salt.
Causita

With a subdued, all-white brick exterior, you might walk past this Peruvian spot in Silver Lake’s Sunset Junction a few times before noticing. But keep a look out, because behind that facade is one of Silver Lake’s better spots for a high-energy dinner. Causita is from the same...
The Coupe & Flute

If you take a shuttered Beacon Hill travel agency, slap up some bricks and art deco bird-patterned wallpaper, and fill it with bottles of champagne, you get The Coupe & Flute. This funky little bistro is officially the best spot in town for sparkling wine, whether you casually enjoy bubbles or your phone’s lock screen is currently the French countryside.
Trinistyle Cuisine

There are only a handful of foods we’d travel across town for in Friday afternoon traffic and until we tried Trinistyle Cuisine in Inglewood, we didn’t know a fried shark sandwich was one of them. The Trinidadian takeout counter/outdoor restaurant, located in a strip mall down the street...
INGLEWOOD, CA
Milonga Room

Milonga Room might be one of the best-kept secret speakeasies in Austin. It’s located in the basement of Buenos Aires Cafe on the East Side, through a wooden door with a small eye-level opening that looks like it belongs to a haunted old building. Once inside, post up at the tiny three-seat bar or one of the handful of tables and old couches strewn about the room that looks a bit like old Victorian parlor. It’s also dimly-lit and intimate, complete with cozy corners and low ceilings—this is very much an ideal date night spot with amaro-focused drinks and a small menu of light bites—like empanadas and macarons—if you didn’t just come from dinner upstairs.
AUSTIN, TX
Udupi Palace

Udupi Palace is where you go when you want to show up in sweats, catch up with a friend for an hour, and eat some of the best dosas in the Mission. The ones at this South Indian vegetarian spot are perfectly crispy, filled with well-spiced potatoes, and, depending on the kind you get (like the mysore) are roughly the size and shape of a small briefcase. This small spot also does a saag paneer that’s heavier on the spinach, ultra puffy poori, fried samosas that get a boost of flavor from an array of chutneys, and a big curry section. And if getting dressed in sweats and casually popping in for a meal is still too much for you to handle, don’t stress. Udupi Palace also runs a solid takeout operation.
Green Light Korean Pub & Karaoke

If you’re looking for a place where you and your friends can belt anything from Bohemian Rhapsody to No Scrubs, book a private karaoke room at Green Light in West Ridge. Rooms are booked by the hour for up to 20 people, and they have deals on bottle service and room rates when you spend a certain amount on food. And the Korean food here is pretty good, with dishes like japchae, kimchi tater tots, and tteokbokki. Once your time in the private room runs out, you can still hang out in the front dining area where you can occasionally catch the bartenders breathing fire.
Pijja Palace

Pijja Palace is an Indian sports bar in Silver Lake that looks nothing like the image that just popped into your head. A genre-bending fusion of saag-smeared pizzas, mid-century furniture, R&B music, and framed photos of Serena smacking a forehand, it's one of the most memorable Silver Lake restaurants to open in a very long time.
Odin

If you’ve ordered a mezcal margarita at any point in the last month, there’s a very good chance you’ll want to become a regular at Odin. The mezcalería near Oakland’s Jack London Square has an impressive 300+ collection of agave spirits, plus excellent cocktails, mezcal flights, and Happy Hour with a mezcal special of the day. Odin is a rebrand of the Mexican restaurant Nido, and now pop-up Tacos El Precioso is a permanent fixture here, serving light, bright Mexican dishes. Odin’s updated interiors are dark, and dare we say sexy, with slate-colored walls, hand-shaped chairs, and long church pews. It’s exactly where we want to be sitting while we drink chilled coupes filled with tequila, chilis, and orange bitters. And Mexican cheese plates, crispy mushroom tostadas, tender dry-aged beef tacos topped with smoky salsa, and spicy chicharrones and guacamole should absolutely be on the table when you inevitably ask your server for the backstories of the 27 bottles on the rare spirits section.
OAKLAND, CA
Techo Mezcaleria & Agave Bar

For an intimate, speakeasy-style mezcaleria experience without all the crowds, head to Techo on Manor Rd. The ceilings are low, the room is dark—minus the glow of prayer candles that are on each of the small, iron tables—and there’s a cute rooftop patio that overlooks a relatively quiet side street from the second story. As you might expect, the menu is agave-leaning, but in addition to mezcal flights served in clay copitas, you can also grab watermelon mezcal daiquiris and maracuyu margaritas. There’s no food here, but they’ll let you order chips and queso from tex-mex spot Mi Madre’s—which they also own—on the ground floor. To get to Techo, enter from the side patio of Schoolhouse Pub.
Dono

Santa Monica outdoor power duo, Fia and Fia Steak, have a new next-door neighbor. Run by the same team, Dono is a Spanish restaurant where you’ll find imported tapas like jamón ibérico ham and conservas, as well as larger plates, like whole grilled sea bass and piri-piri chicken. There will be plenty of drinks, including sangrias, craft cocktails, and wines made from Spanish grapes.
SANTA MONICA, CA
Obelix

It’s upscale and casual. It’s French and not French. Like Jekyll and Hyde (minus the serum, homicidal rage, and examination of human nature) Obelix is a restaurant of contradictions—but that's exactly what makes this River North spot so exciting. As soon as you step inside Obelix you're...
CHICAGO, IL
