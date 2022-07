SANTA ROSA, Calif. - Sonoma County officials announced Friday that the process of relocating homeless people from the Joe Rodota Trail to alternative shelters had begun. A section of the trail, which runs along state Highway 12 between Santa Rosa and Sebastopol, closed on July 8 due to safety concerns for those using the pathway, county officials said. The section between Dutton Avenue and Stony Point Road is expected to reopen within a week of the two encampments along the trail being cleared.

SONOMA COUNTY, CA ・ 2 DAYS AGO