While we thought the disinformation being pushed by a select few residents of Shelby County would subside now that the primary election is over, turns out we were wrong. Jake Cole spoke during public comment and made some statements that cannot be left unchecked. While we encourage people to speak up and ask questions of the board, we encourage people to speak to facts rather than disinformation. It was clear that Cole had no clue about several things he stated, including fabricating a claim about our organization that is patently false.

SHELBY COUNTY, IL ・ 5 DAYS AGO