Erie, PA

2 More Suspects Charged in Connection to Fatal Shooting of 7-Year-Old Erie Boy

erienewsnow.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleErie Police arrested two more people in the deadly shooting of a seven-year-old boy earlier this year. Yussuf Hassan, 20, and Abbas Al-Harbi, 17, are charged in connection with the deadly...

www.erienewsnow.com

YourErie

In case you missed it: Erie teen sentenced for two separate shootings

An Erie teenager has been sentenced in connection with two crimes that took place five months apart. Seventeen-year-old Jerico Beason, who was 16 at the time, is receiving a combined sentence of six to 12 years in prison. Beason is receiving five to 10 years for being convicted as the gunman in a shooting that […]
ERIE, PA
wnynewsnow.com

Man Facing Felony Charges Following Injury Crash With Amish Buggy

CHAUTAUQUA – A 41-year-old man is facing felony driving while ability impaired by drugs charges following an injury crash involving an Amish Buggy in Chautauqua County. The Chautauqua County Sheriff’s Office responded to the Friday afternoon crash on Thayer Road in the Town of Chautauqua. Upon arrival patrol...
CHAUTAUQUA, NY
chautauquatoday.com

Bemus Point Man Arrested on Assault Charge

A Bemus Point man is facing an assault charge stemming from an altercation that occurred early Saturday morning. Chautauqua County Sheriff's deputies responded to an address in the Town of Ellery shortly after 5:45 AM and arrested 69-year-old Harold Trowbridge after an investigation. Trowbridge was taken to the Chautauqua County Jail for centralized arraignment on charges of 3rd-degree assault and criminal obstruction of breathing.
BEMUS POINT, NY
YourErie

Erie Police investigate Sunday morning multi-vehicle accident

City of Erie Police are investigating a multi-vehicle accident that took place at one busy intersection on Sunday morning. According to police, they were called out to the scene of 38th and Liberty around 9:30 a.m. for a reported accident. When police arrived on scene, they found three cars that received heavy to moderate damage. […]
ERIE, PA
chautauquatoday.com

Portland Man Charged with DWAI-Drugs in Crash Involving Amish Buggy

Two people were injured in a crash between a car and an Amish buggy Friday evening in the Town of Chautauqua. The Chautauqua County Sheriff's Office, Chautauqua County EMS and a number of area fire departments responded to the crash on Thayer Road at about 7:45 PM. On arrival, deputies and EMS crews located four victims in the buggy, with two of them transported by ambulance to the Hamot Medical Center in Erie for treatment. An investigation found that the driver of the car, 41-year-old Adam West of Portland, was allegedly under the influence of drugs and failed several field sobriety tests. West, who had a prior impaired driving conviction within the last 10 years, was charged with felony DWAI-drugs and failure to keep right. He was transported to the Chautauqua County Jail for centralized arraignment.
PORTLAND, NY
YourErie

Police arrest 13-year-old following weekend Wayne Street shooting

Erie Police have arrested a 13-year-old after a shooting on Wayne Street. The shooting took place around 12:30 a.m. Saturday in the 2600 block of Wayne Street. Police tell us a 16-year-old was shot in the head and taken to a hospital in Pittsburgh. The victim is still in critical condition. The 13-year-old suspect is […]
ERIE, PA
YourErie

Suspect arrested in East 24th Street shooting

Erie Police have made an arrest after a shooting in the 500 block of East 24th Street. Police responded to a shots fired called around 11 a.m. Wednesday from a home on East 24th Street. According to Deputy Chief Rick Lorah, a victim suffered a gunshot wound to the leg. Police took several witnesses into […]
ERIE, PA
explore venango

State Police Calls: Oil City Neighbors Charged Following Altercation

VENANGO/CLARION CO., Pa. – Area state police responded to the following calls:. Around 2:12 p.m. on July 17, Franklin-based State Troopers responded to a location on Petroleum Center Road, in Cornplanter Township, Venango County, for an altercation between neighbors. Troopers conducted interviews with both parties, and both parties will...
OIL CITY, PA
explore venango

Oil City Man Accused of Slamming Woman’s Head into Door During Domestic Dispute

CRANBERRY TWP., Pa. (EYT) – An Oil City man is facing assault and related charges for allegedly slamming a woman’s head into a door during a domestic dispute. According to court documents, Franklin-based State Police on Wednesday, July 20, filed criminal charges against 52-year-old Scott Alan Hockman in Magisterial District Judge Patrick E. Lowrey’s office.
OIL CITY, PA
YourErie

Two more suspects charged in Antonio Yarger Jr. shooting death

Erie Police have charged two more suspects in the shooting death of a seven-year-old boy. Antonio Yarger Jr. was shot on April 14 while walking with other kids near Downing Avenue and Fairmount Parkway. On July 19, Erie Police announced the arrest of 20-year-old Yussaf Hassan and 17-year-old Abbas Al-Harbi. Al-Harbi will be charged as […]
ERIE, PA
YourErie

Driver flees scene after hitting pedestrian on Ash Street

Erie Police are investigating after a pedestrian was struck by a driver who reportedly fled the scene. The accident happened just after 10:30 p.m. Wednesday night in the 700 block of Ash Street. According to Erie Police, one person was transported to the hospital for treatment. There’s no word on a suspect at this time.
ERIE, PA
chautauquatoday.com

Randolph resident charged with arson following the blaze in Kennedy

A Randolph resident has been charged with arson in the 3rd degree after an investigation into Wednesday's massive fire that destroyed two homes on 2nd Street in Kennedy. The State Police Bureau of Criminal Investigation announced the arrest of 28-year-old Aubrey Baize after an investigation conducted by BCI and the Chautauqua County Fire Investigation Team. Area interviews were done, and Baize was seen entering the house in question before the fire, according to investigators. Further investigative steps were taken, which resulted in the arrest of Baize Wednesday evening. Baize was processed at SP Jamestown and remanded to the Chautauqua County Jail to await arraignment. The Chautauqua County District Attorney's Office assisted in the case, with the investigation continuing into the fire.
KENNEDY, NY
chautauquatoday.com

Dual drug raids in Dunkirk lead to three arrests

Dual drug raids on Main Street in the city of Dunkirk have led to three arrests. Multiple police agencies -- including members of the Chautauqua County Drug Task Force; Dunkirk Police Department patrol units, SRT Team and K-9 unit; and the Chautauqua County Sheriff's Office SWAT Team and K-9 units -- accompanied by several investigators, along with detectives from Jamestown Police Department, conducted a joint search warrant early Thursday morning at 506 and 708 Main Street. 36-year-old Ontario Eldridge of Dunkirk and 39-year-old Lemorris Jones of Atlanta, Georgia were taken into custody during the raid at 506 Main Street. Investigators also located 87.75 grams of crack cocaine, 90.53 grams of fentanyl, 3 grams of meth, 2 pounds of marijuana, a loaded Glock 42 pistol with an attached high-capacity drum-fed magazine, and nearly $6,500 cash. Meanwhile, investigators located 34-year-old Larry Brooks, Jr. during the raid at 708 Main Street. They also discovered quantities of meth, fentanyl and crack cocaine. Eldridge and Jones were each charged with two counts of criminal possession of narcotics, one count of 2nd-degree criminal possession of a loaded firearm, one count of 2nd-degree criminal nuisance and one count of unlawful possession of a large-capacity magazine. Brooks is facing three counts of criminal possession of narcotics with intent to sell, one count of criminal possession of a controlled substance with intent to sell, one count of 2nd-degree criminally using drug paraphernalia and one count of 2nd-degree criminal nuisance. All three are currently in the Chautauqua County Jail.
DUNKIRK, NY
News 4 Buffalo

Sheriff’s office working on situation as 15 dogs reported chained in heat

SHERIDAN, N.Y. (WIVB) — According to a Facebook post from Sweet Buffalo, 15 dogs have allegedly been chained outside in the heat with no food or water in Chautauqua County. A representative from the Chautauqua County Sheriff’s office said the office is aware of the situation and has been working on it for a few days. The Sheriff’s office was unable to release further information at the moment, however they said they are looking into the situation. Officers were reportedly on-scene Thursday and Friday and said the dogs had water upon their most recent check.
CHAUTAUQUA COUNTY, NY
News 4 Buffalo

Three arrested in Dunkirk on drug charges

DUNKIRK, N.Y. (WIVB) — Dunkirk Police and Chautauqua County Drug Taskforce arrested three on various drug charges early Thursday morning. While inside one home, police say they found 87.75 grams of crack cocaine, 90.53 grams of fentanyl, three grams of methamphetamine, two pounds of marijuana, a loaded glock pistol with an attached high-capacity drum fed […]
DUNKIRK, NY
YourErie

Search continues one week later for missing Crawford County woman

Pennsylvania State Police are reporting the search for Candice Caffas will resume Saturday, July 23. Volunteers helping in the search are asked to meeting at Vernon Central Hose Company at 9 a.m. Saturday (Park vehicles in the gravel area). (WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com) — One week after a Crawford County woman with special needs went missing, crews and the […]
CRAWFORD COUNTY, PA

