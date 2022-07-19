2 More Suspects Charged in Connection to Fatal Shooting of 7-Year-Old Erie Boy

Dual drug raids on Main Street in the city of Dunkirk have led to three arrests. Multiple police agencies -- including members of the Chautauqua County Drug Task Force; Dunkirk Police Department patrol units, SRT Team and K-9 unit; and the Chautauqua County Sheriff's Office SWAT Team and K-9 units -- accompanied by several investigators, along with detectives from Jamestown Police Department, conducted a joint search warrant early Thursday morning at 506 and 708 Main Street. 36-year-old Ontario Eldridge of Dunkirk and 39-year-old Lemorris Jones of Atlanta, Georgia were taken into custody during the raid at 506 Main Street. Investigators also located 87.75 grams of crack cocaine, 90.53 grams of fentanyl, 3 grams of meth, 2 pounds of marijuana, a loaded Glock 42 pistol with an attached high-capacity drum-fed magazine, and nearly $6,500 cash. Meanwhile, investigators located 34-year-old Larry Brooks, Jr. during the raid at 708 Main Street. They also discovered quantities of meth, fentanyl and crack cocaine. Eldridge and Jones were each charged with two counts of criminal possession of narcotics, one count of 2nd-degree criminal possession of a loaded firearm, one count of 2nd-degree criminal nuisance and one count of unlawful possession of a large-capacity magazine. Brooks is facing three counts of criminal possession of narcotics with intent to sell, one count of criminal possession of a controlled substance with intent to sell, one count of 2nd-degree criminally using drug paraphernalia and one count of 2nd-degree criminal nuisance. All three are currently in the Chautauqua County Jail.

DUNKIRK, NY ・ 2 DAYS AGO