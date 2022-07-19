ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Niles, OH

Niles-Greenway bike trail to close for maintenance

By Robert McFerren
WFMJ.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Niles-Greenway Bike Trail will be closed to pedestrian and bike traffic...

www.wfmj.com

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WYTV.com

Closures along Rte. 11, I-80 in Trumbull County

(WKBN) — Downed power lines are causing some closures along I-80 and Route 11 in Trumbull County, according to the Ohio Department of Transportation. Ramps are closed from Interstate 80 East and Westbound to State Route 11 North., as well as State Route 11 north and southbound at Tibbets Wick Road.
YourErie

Conneaut Lake Park holds Mid-Summer Festival

Conneaut Lake Park is hosting its Mid-Summer Festival. Over 50 vendors are taking part in the festival and guests have the opportunity to enjoy the performing bands as well as the tiki bar. There were plenty of classic cars on hand for a cruise-in at the park on Saturday. If...
CONNEAUT LAKE, PA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Niles, OH
Local
Ohio Government
Niles, OH
Government
WFMJ.com

Cortland Street Fair officially underway

The Cortland Street Fair kicked off Thursday evening with tons of food, bands and entertainment. 21 News's very own Lindsay McCoy was the Mistress of Ceremonies at the event and also hosted the Miss Cortland Pageant. The winner of the pageant was 17-year-old Lola English, a senior at Lakeview. Still...
CORTLAND, OH
WKBN

Body found in trash can on Youngstown’s East Side

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) — Police were called to Youngstown’s East Side at approximately 8 p.m. Saturday due to reports of a dead body. According to police, it appears to be a deceased male in a trash can. The scene is near the corner of Loveless and Himrod avenues....
YOUNGSTOWN, OH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Bike Trail#Preventative Maintenance#Niles Greenway
WKBN

Crews called to fire in attic of Warren home

WARREN, Ohio (WKBN) – Warren firefighters extinguished a fire in the attic of a house early Saturday morning. They were called out around 2:30 a.m. to the 1300 block of South St SE in Warren. Crews arrived to see smoke coming from the second floor. According to a post...
WFMJ.com

Kids donate to Ohio animal shelter

A couple of Ohio children are teaching compassion and generosity through their actions. The Jefferson County Humane Society and Jefferson County Animal Shelter recently reported on Facebook two examples of children making donations. Late last month a girl named Rayne brought in items she collected at her birthday party. The...
JEFFERSON COUNTY, OH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
WKBN

Crews to drain Youngstown water tank

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – A water tank on Youngstown’s North Side is getting drained and it could impact water pressure for customers. The work is part of routine maintenance on the tank located on Colonial Drive. The draining process will begin on Tuesday, July 19 and work will...
YOUNGSTOWN, OH
WKBN

19 animals rescued from Trumbull County home

(WKBN) — Animal Welfare League of Trumbull County resuced 19 animals from a home Friday. According to their Facebook post, when humane agents arrived, the smell of ammonia was overwhelming forcing officers to step outside the home. Cats, dogs, guinea pigs, snakes, bearded dragons, and birds were removed. The...
TRUMBULL COUNTY, OH
explore venango

State Police Calls: Oil City Neighbors Charged Following Altercation

VENANGO/CLARION CO., Pa. – Area state police responded to the following calls:. Around 2:12 p.m. on July 17, Franklin-based State Troopers responded to a location on Petroleum Center Road, in Cornplanter Township, Venango County, for an altercation between neighbors. Troopers conducted interviews with both parties, and both particles are...
OIL CITY, PA
WKBN

Residents also concerned about safety on Tod Avenue in Warren

WARREN, Ohio (WKBN) — A Warren councilwoman is looking to improve the safety of a major road in her ward following a rollover crash last week. Sixth ward councilwoman Cheryl Saffold is calling for change to the traffic lights. She says flashing lights on the corner of Palmyra and Tod are part of the problem.

Comments / 0

Community Policy