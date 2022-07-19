Niles-Greenway bike trail to close for maintenance

(WKBN) — Downed power lines are causing some closures along I-80 and Route 11 in Trumbull County, according to the Ohio Department of Transportation. Ramps are closed from Interstate 80 East and Westbound to State Route 11 North., as well as State Route 11 north and southbound at Tibbets Wick Road.
Conneaut Lake Park is hosting its Mid-Summer Festival. Over 50 vendors are taking part in the festival and guests have the opportunity to enjoy the performing bands as well as the tiki bar. There were plenty of classic cars on hand for a cruise-in at the park on Saturday. If...
The Cortland Street Fair kicked off Thursday evening with tons of food, bands and entertainment. 21 News's very own Lindsay McCoy was the Mistress of Ceremonies at the event and also hosted the Miss Cortland Pageant. The winner of the pageant was 17-year-old Lola English, a senior at Lakeview. Still...
YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) — Police were called to Youngstown’s East Side at approximately 8 p.m. Saturday due to reports of a dead body. According to police, it appears to be a deceased male in a trash can. The scene is near the corner of Loveless and Himrod avenues....
COVID-19 cases are continuing to climb in the Mahoning Valley with Mahoning and Trumbull counties reaching the high level transmission risk and Columbiana County bumping up to the medium level. This week, Mahoning County has reported 751 cases (315.3 per 100k), Trumbull County has reported 582 cases (294.0 per 100k)...
Firefighters from several departments were called out Friday morning to battle a structure fire in Wilmington Township, Lawrence County. A caller to 911 dispatch reported seeing smoke coming from the structure at the end of Shady Grove Lane just after 7:30 a.m. When the first firefighter arrived, flames had spread...
WARREN, Ohio (WKBN) – Warren firefighters extinguished a fire in the attic of a house early Saturday morning. They were called out around 2:30 a.m. to the 1300 block of South St SE in Warren. Crews arrived to see smoke coming from the second floor. According to a post...
A couple of Ohio children are teaching compassion and generosity through their actions. The Jefferson County Humane Society and Jefferson County Animal Shelter recently reported on Facebook two examples of children making donations. Late last month a girl named Rayne brought in items she collected at her birthday party. The...
A major Cleveland steel company could soon call Trumbull County home after they plan to expand in the Mahoning Valley. From several tax incentives to bring the facility to Warren, city council members now just have to approve of the plan. "This is not a bridge as some folks say...
YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – A water tank on Youngstown’s North Side is getting drained and it could impact water pressure for customers. The work is part of routine maintenance on the tank located on Colonial Drive. The draining process will begin on Tuesday, July 19 and work will...
(WKBN) — Animal Welfare League of Trumbull County resuced 19 animals from a home Friday. According to their Facebook post, when humane agents arrived, the smell of ammonia was overwhelming forcing officers to step outside the home. Cats, dogs, guinea pigs, snakes, bearded dragons, and birds were removed. The...
LISBON, Ohio (WKBN) – Police in the area were told to be on the lookout for a woman who left a nearby correctional facility for a medical appointment and then never returned. According to the Lisbon Police Department, Ashley Simpson, 30, was at the Eastern Ohio Correctional Center but...
VENANGO/CLARION CO., Pa. – Area state police responded to the following calls:. Around 2:12 p.m. on July 17, Franklin-based State Troopers responded to a location on Petroleum Center Road, in Cornplanter Township, Venango County, for an altercation between neighbors. Troopers conducted interviews with both parties, and both particles are...
We’re one month into summer — the time for family cookouts, vacations and memories. And, of course, school’s out. But what to do on those lazy, listless days? We’ve got you covered. Here’s a list of 15 places to find summer fun in the Mahoning Valley.
WARREN, Ohio (WKBN) — A Warren councilwoman is looking to improve the safety of a major road in her ward following a rollover crash last week. Sixth ward councilwoman Cheryl Saffold is calling for change to the traffic lights. She says flashing lights on the corner of Palmyra and Tod are part of the problem.
