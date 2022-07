Governor Gavin Newsom called on UCLA to publicly explain the deal to leave the Pac-12. UCLA announced plans to leave for the Big Ten in 2024, along with longtime rival USC. “No big deal. I’m the governor of the state of California. But maybe a bigger thing is that I’m the Chair of the UC Board of Regents,” Newsom told Fox News. “I read about it. Is it a good idea? Opportunity to discuss the merits of the decision? I am not aware that anyone has done this. So it was made isolated. It was made without the supervision or support of the Regents. It was made without regard to my knowledge.”

PASADENA, CA ・ 1 DAY AGO