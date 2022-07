(FREEHOLD, NJ) -- The best part of summer is almost here! The Monmouth County Fair opens on Wednesday, July 27 and runs through Sunday, July 31. Held at East Freehold Showgrounds, Kozloski Road, Freehold, this annual event is presented by the Monmouth County Board of County Commissioners in cooperation with the Monmouth County Park System and the Monmouth County 4-H Association. Brimming with excitement, the Fair features opening night fireworks (weather permitting), rides, live entertainment, Home and Garden Competitions, 4-H shows and exhibits, and more.

MONMOUTH COUNTY, NJ ・ 1 DAY AGO