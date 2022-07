CLARKSVILLE, TN (CLARKSVILLE NOW) – Commuters are getting stuck in traffic more often lately because of wrecks in Clarksville, and police say those wrecks are on the rise. The most dangerous roads for wrecks in Clarksville are Wilma Rudolph Boulevard, Fort Campbell Boulevard, Tiny Town Road, state Highway 374, Madison Street, Trenton Road and Ashland City Road, according to Police Lt. Vincent Lewis, who is over both the Traffic Enforcement Unit and the Fatal Accident Crash Team.

